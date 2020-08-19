August 21st, 2020, marks World Entrepreneurs’ Day, a day dedicated to insightful and enterprising visionaries. In the present scenario, when the whole world is slumped by COVID-19, the economies have been hit hard due to social distancing and lockdowns.

However, various Indian startups and emerging companies are helping the nation to become self-reliant. Business visionaries do not find their ventures as just profit-generating tools, rather they help boost the nation’s economy holistically.

The pandemic situation across the globe has compelled people to adopt healthy lifestyles and go for health-friendly products, ditching the synthetic items in the market. This has also changed the buying and usage behaviour of the present-day consumer. The start-up culture in India has seen huge diversifications with altering times.

From digital portals and healthcare apps to immunity-boosting natural products, the healthcare and wellness industry has seen a major shift in its dynamics. Various visioned entrepreneurs began their ingenious ventures in order to provide consumers with contemporary products and services rather than following the path of truisms.

Here are 5 entrepreneurs disrupting the health and wellness industry with their novelty:

Aakash Vaghela- Evocus H20

Aakash Vaghela is the Founder & MD at AV Organics LLP, the makers of mineral-rich, black alkaline water Evocus that is enriched with 70+ minerals. As a health-conscious person, Aakash had apprehended the importance of mineral-rich hydration for India and introduced Alkaline water as a healthy substitute for regular water. Evocus H2O is 100% natural and helps with sustained hydration, better detoxification, reduced acidity, improved metabolism, heightened alertness, and balanced pH levels in the body. It gets sourced from the earth’s rich crust and derives its bold black colour from the goodness and purity of nature’s rare minerals. The brand has also introduced customized orders via Whatsapp for easier customer interaction and purchase and has received many queries since. Evocus H2O costs Rs. 100 and Rs 150 for a 500 ML Pet Bottle and 330 ML Glass Bottle respectively. It is available at Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal. You could also opt for the Monthly Health Signature Plan of your choice, here – https://drinkevocus.com/subscription/.

Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani- OZiva

India’s first clean-label active nutrition brand is a Mumbai-based startup launched in 2016 by Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani as co-founders. Their products are formulated combining modern food science with the very basic concepts of Ayurveda. More than 70% of their customers are women looking for an active, healthy & meaningful life. However, they have a mixed customer segment of children, young adults & old people. While being an urban digital brand, they have a lot of customers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well. In fact, they have shipped to 1500+ cities & towns in India. They have a variety of products for daily fitness and lifestyle, Nutra-cosmetics like for hair and skincare. All their products are available online on their website and other e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa. https://www.oziva.in/

Hitesh Rathi and

Shrey Kumar- Aadvik Foods

Hitesh Rathi and Shrey Kumar decided to explore the organic food market and bridge the gap within the farm to table model. They built on their idea of processing camel milk and Aadvik Foods came into existence.

In this time of healthy lifestyle & conscious living, Aadvik Foods introduces you to a superfood that must be added to your diet today- Camel Milk and Camel Milk powder. The brand takes pride in being India’s first company to process, brand, and market Camel milk and its products in India & abroad. The company deals directly with the camel breeders of Rajasthan and Gujarat not only creating a sustainable source of income for them but also helping them take care of the animals thereby maintaining its population. All their products are available online on their website Aadvik foods and other e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Mr. Vishal Kaushik and Mr.Parag Kaushik – Upakarma Ayurveda

Upakarma Ayurveda is India’s fastest growing Ayurvedic brand fulfilling everyday wellness needs with Ayurvedic wisdom. The company was founded in 2017 in New Delhi by young entrepreneurs, Mr. Vishal Kaushik and Mr. Parag Kaushik, and is offering the best quality Ayurvedic products at budget-friendly prices in premium packaging. It established itself as a premier quality brand over a short span of time by offering trusted & genuine-quality Ayurvedic products. It aims to capture space between old and new brands in the market. Having successfully expanded in the USA , the ayurvedic company is on its way to expand globally with Mexico, Canada, UAE/Middle East Asia, and Europe. Upakarma Ayurveda’s vision comes from an in-depth understanding of the daily grind and the imbalance it creates in people’s lives. It is a brand that promotes a healthy lifestyle, going truly in line with its tagline, ‘Balance Your Life’.

Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane – Docs App

Founded in 2015 by IIT-Madras alumni – Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane DocsApp is India’s No 1 Online Doctor consultation app. Get 24×7 specialist doctor consultations across 20+ specialities on DocsApp. With DocsApp you can ask your health or medical questions to specialist doctors for diagnosis and medical advice.

A specialist doctor will be appointed to you instantly after a one-time consultation fee. Once a doctor is assigned, you can start a chat or video/audio call privately with the doctor. You can even upload health reports and photos for the doctor to understand the issue better.