5 Holi hair care organic essentials you cannot miss out on during the celebrations

The month of colors is here and the festival of Holi is about to knock our doorsteps. Holi is the day when you see happy faces with vibrant colors around you and in the air. With the excitement of making sweets and snacks at home and drenching your family and friends into colors, one forgets to take care of the hair. The colors available in the market are no less than harmful chemicals which can cause huge damage to one’s hair. The hair is exposed to these colors for a longer period of time and hence makes it unhealthy later on. This time play a carefree holi with this range of organic essentials for your hair.

Ayouthveda, Protein Hair Oil With Bhringraj and Coffee Beans:

Ayouthveda Protein hair oil is a highly potent blend of protein-rich natural oils and herbs, processed by an authentic “Taila Paka Vidhi”. The protein hair oil is enriched with 9 nourishing oils & 12 herbal extracts and is power-packed with abundant proteins,vitamins, minerals and essential micronutrients. The protein oil effectively goes deep into the scalp and adds shine and strength to the hair. It also provides deep nourishment, helps in dandruff free scalp and gives the hair a flawless texture. The product is sulfate free, paraben free , silicone free and no usage of artificial colors and helps to fight with the harmful chemicals used in the colors of holi. This oil could be applied before the celebration and it will prevent the harsh colors to penetrate inside your scalp.

Quantity: 100 ml

Upakarma, Onion Shampoo:

Upakarma Ayurveda’s Onion hair shampoo aids in the treatment of a variety of hair problems. Natural components are used in the creation of onion hair shampoo. The shampoo is full of natural goodness and vitamin E, which stimulates your scalp and promotes blood circulation, resulting in well-nourished follicles. It is free of harsh chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and sodium chloride. The holi colors can settle on the hair for a longer period of time and can result in hairfall. Thus, the perfect blend of Alma and Brahmi used in the shampoo strengthens your hair, stimulates hair growth, reduces hair loss, and prevents dandruff and dry scalp.

Quantity: 300 ml

Mamaearth, Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Mask

Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Mask brings life to your hair. Crafted with the natural goodness of Apple Cider Vinegar, it seals the cuticle layer of your hair, making your hair shiny and smooth. Enriched with minerals, Biotin stimulates Keratin production and helps increase the rate of hair growth while reducing frizz. Perk up your dull-looking hair and boost its shine with the goodness of nature. It repairs any radical damage and also balances the scalp’s pH and encourages healthy hair growth. It plays an important part in making your hair thicker and healthier. Thus, no more worrying about the lost shine of your hair after the celebrations with this hair mask.

Quantity: 200 gms

OZiva Naturelle Infusion Nourish & Growth Hair Oil

OZiva Naturelle Infusion Nourish & Growth Hair Oil, made with the goodness of plant-based ingredients, helps in accelerating re-growth, reducing hair fall and nourishing damaged hair.Not only does it increase hair thickness by promoting growth with Fenugreek Oil but also enriches and nourishes dry and damaged skin with Avocado Oil. With a blend of 21 powerful ingredients OZiva Hair Oil is vegan and free of harmful chemicals like sulphates, parabens, dyes & artificial fragrances. It helps in hair fall reduction and regrowth with the help of Basil Root, Bhringraj and Shikakai and boosts hair volume and density with a blend of nourishing Oils such as Avocado, Sesame and Onion to make your hair strong from the inside and shinier on the outside.

Quantity: 200 ml

Available at: https://www.oziva.in/ collections/hair-health/ products/oziva-naturelle- infusion-nourish-growth-hair- oil

Khadi Natural, GreenTea Aloevera hair conditioner:

Green Tea & Aloe Vera Hair Conditioner helps keep your hair looking and smelling great, as well as giving it a healthy sheen. Your hair and scalp will be revitalized with this powerful and effective conditioner. Give them the nutrients they require while cleansing and conditioning your hair for shinier, softer, and healthier results. The whole day of inevitable pollution will damage the hair and only shampooing doesn’t solve the problem. After shampooing your hair, apply a hair conditioner to help it flow and bounce like it used to.



Quantity: 210 ml