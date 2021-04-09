5 Indian companies prepare to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for their Employees

The COVID-19 over the span of more than a year has led to a widespread loss of human life worldwide. It led to the rise of many challenges right from food systems to Public health. We all witnessed many companies firing their employees resulting in people losing their jobs in the pandemic and suffering financial losses, while on the contrary many companies took care of their employees’ basic needs of safety, stability and security during the Covid crises. Many of such companies have now also decided to take a step higher for their employees and have decided to offer free vaccination to its employees and their immediate family members so that their employees don’t problems during times of crises. Some of these companies are:-
- TVS MOTORS- TVS Motor Company Limited is an Indian Multinational motorcycle company headquartered at Chennai, India.TVS Motor’s strength lies in its extensive research and development, resulting in products that are industry leading in terms of innovation. The company recently announced that It will provide Covid-19 vaccines to all employees. The vaccination drive is in lines with the on-going Governmental guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect employees of company across the country. The company aims to prioritise the health and safety of all their employees and families.
- TradeIndia-Trade India is an online Business to Business portal for small businesses based in India and around the globe. Keeping the safety measure of their employees in mind Tradeindia is sponsoring the Corona Vaccination for all the employees at Pan India Level with the paid leave on vaccination days. The company will also provide a loan facility to family members of employees for vaccination. Tradeindia extensively hired employees in consultant capacity who lost their jobs amidst the pandemic while working with other organizations. Besides giving financial security to these employees, Tradeindia increased its productivity manifolds with this strategy. While most organizations resorted to reduce headcount, Tradeindia used the period to boost employee morale by giving them opportunity to take up new roles and going ahead with the promotions. Tradeindia also plans to do extensive hiring for the Leadership & Sales force.
- Ola – Ola cabs is an Indian rides haring company offering services that include vehicle for hire and food delivery. This company is based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company announced that it will provide vaccination for novel coronavirus to all its employees and dependents. It is also first global mobility company to come up with a vaccination drive at a time where people are still fighting the pandemic. The vaccines will be given to direct contractual employees, consultants they have on board as well as their advisors.
- UpGrad- UpGrad is an online higher education platform that provides rigorous Industry-relevant programs designed and delivered in collaboration with world class faculty and industry. UpGrad is creating an immersive learning experience to people anywhere and everywhere. The Company recently announced that it will be covering 100% vaccination costs of its staff and their families. The company is already in advanced discussion with private service providers for vaccination and the drive will start as soon as government approvals and procurement of vaccines is allowed. This medical benefit programme makes upGrad India’s first edtechstartup to announce such a Covid-19 vaccination drive.
- Infosys- Infosys is an Indian Multinational technology Company that provides business consulting, Information Technology and outsourcing services. Infosys provides software development, maintenance and independent validation services to companies in finance, insurance, manufacturing and other domains. The Bengaluru based company has also decided to cover all the costs of vaccination for its employees and their immediate families. Infosys is looking towards partnering with health care providers for its mass vaccination under guidelines of government of India.