5 Indian startups with international success

In India, the business world has been booming for the past few years. In this area, India in particular has excelled to the point that a number of entrepreneurs have found success on the international stage. Many of these firms have greatly increased the scope of their services.

Going international used to be a road taken by fairly established firms. Today, however, international markets are accessible sooner in a company’s lifecycle because of web-based connectivity to worldwide markets. Younger and younger businesses are focusing on the US and other markets, either to gain access to a large and expensive market or to attract top personnel.

Here is a list of the top 5 Indian startups that went international:

1. WiJungle

Karmesh Gupta started the cybersecurity business WiJungle, which creates and sells a global unified network security gateway that enables businesses to control and secure any aspect of their network from a single interface. The integrated functionality of NextGen Firewall/UTM, Web Application Firewall, Hotspot Gateway, Vulnerability Assessment, Router, VPN Server, Load Balancing, etc. is supported by WiJungle. The Data Security Council of India awarded the organization recognized for its potential product line.

2. Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati launched Ola Cabs on December 3, 2010, and company is now headquartered in Bangalore. Ola provided rickshaw service in both India and, as of March 2019, the UK to meet the demands of their Indian clientele. Ola, a unicorn firm, has a valuation of around $6.5 billion in October 2019.Countries Ola is available in:

Ola operates in the following Countries

India

Australia

New Zealand

UK

3. Byju’s

Byju Raveendran, the founder, and CEO of Byju’s is a leader in the ed-tech revolution and an online tutoring organization. He received a perfect score on the tests he completed to be admitted to the Business Graduate Program at one of India’s most prestigious management institutes, but he never chose to attend. He made the decision to instruct his pals, and later that year he released the learning software Byju’s. Byju’s is becoming well-known all over the world and will develop further.

Countries Byju’s is available in:

At present, Byju’s has made its presence in the following countries.

The Middle East

UK

South Africa

Expanding to the US

4. OYO

This unicorn startup, founded by a young businessman named Ritesh Agarwal, has established its own identity and encouraged many children who want to start their own businesses. A hotel and home service chain called OYO was founded in Gurgaon in 2013. As a result of its affordable hotel rooms, many people choose to visit. Ritesh Agarwal introduced Oravel Stays in 2012, and in 2013 he changed the name to OYO.

Countries OYO is available in:

OYO currently pirates in 7 countries namely:

India

China

Indonesia

Malaysia

Nepal

The UK

UAE

5. Zomato

Pankaj Chaddah and Deepinder Goyal launched the internet meal delivery company Zomato. It was initially released in July 2008. Its success story is quite amazing, with more than 5000 employees worldwide. Zomato was once known as Foodiebay before being rebranded. The founders of Zomato began their quest after they realised how difficult it was for the staff to place meal orders. They made the restaurant menus available online, saving time. However, because only the office personnel had access to these menus, they eventually made them available online to everyone.

Countries Zomato is available in:

Zomato is available in 24 countries which include: