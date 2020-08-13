5 indigenous payment apps to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day and its sales!

This 73rd Independence Day, celebrate the Indian spirit to the fullest, All while making the most out of the great Independence Day Sale! The week leading up to Independence day is full of tempting offers and unbelievable deals, and any reason is a good enough reason to save some money! So this Independence Day, celebrate Indianness in the truest sense by turning ‘vocal for local’ with these 5 e- payment apps that all have Indian origins, and are widely accepted on popular platforms. There could be no better time to celebrate togetherness and progression than now, to encourage and support local businesses and ventures and help them reach newer heights while also saving some big bucks!

Simpl

Simpl is an app that provides consumers to buy now and checkout in one click with pay later functionality to build trust and provide strong buyer protection. Simpl works with merchants and financial institutions to enable a world where every monetary interaction is effortless and transparent. Through Simpl you can but things now and the accumulated bill later. As a leader in the ‘Pay later’ space, the platform is working in collaboration with some top merchants across categories – Dunzo, BigBasket, 1mg, Licious, Furlenco, etc.

Xpay

Blockchain-based platform XPay. Life offers an array of digital payment services, including touch screen ATP kiosk, web, mobile app, POS device and others. The platform caters to both B2B as well as B2C segment. The company providing the highest level of transparency during transactions. It has partnered with leading banks to further expand its reach. XPay.Life has completed 1 Lakh transactions worth INR 5 Cr, since its beta version launch in 2019. The company offers services across 18+ cities in India with 50K plus pin code locations. In the last ten months, it also claims to have achieved 100% month-on-month growth. People can pay for their Electricity, Mobile prepaid & postpaid services, DTH, Broadband, LPG, Loan EMI, etc. through the Xpay Life App and web version. The platform has 253 billers across Tier 1 & 2 towns and wide reach to 50000+ pin codes in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities across India.

MobiQuik

The MobiKwik wallet can be used across a host of payments services, including bill recharges, utility bill payments, cab bookings, ticket bookings, payments for groceries, as well as payments to online digital and offline retail stores. MobiKwik bridges the digital divide between consumers and companies via swift recharges and bill payments at no extra cost for its online transactions. Be it prepaid, postpaid, DTH, data card, electricity, life insurance, landlines, gas, water, broadband, cable, municipality or Metro payments and traffic challans, MobiKwik is best for one and all. The app also offers instant money transfer to family and friends with ease.

FreeCharge

Freecharge, is an Indian digital marketplace for financial services. Freecharge services are available across a range of financial instruments including savings, payments, insurance, investment and lending. The company’s focus is to create an ecosystem of innovative products and features that enables cashless transactions. Freecharge UPI and payment gateway allows consumers to instantly send or receive money, shop at leading offline and online merchants across categories movies, entertainment, food, shopping, travel to get cashback & discounts.

Citrus Pay

Citrus is the most loved brand of the customer in India relates to PayU Payments, India’s leading provider of digital payment services, serving over 50,000 merchants. Citrus is a new UPI application that allows you to pay via direct account transfers. All transfers are free as you will only share your virtual payment address with Citrus app which guarantees that your money is totally safe and secure.