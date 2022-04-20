5 Mentoring platforms that are helping youth upskill and cope with future challenges

The aftermath of the pandemic was immense. Various employees lost their jobs, some others experienced huge pay cuts and even delayed appraisals. The scenario continues to be disruptive and students as well as employees are concerned about their future and career growth.

In today’s fast-paced world, everyone is on the lookout for solutions that could potentially improve their lifestyle or help in their professional growth. However, one should take these testing times as an opportunity to upgrade their skills and seek mentorship that can help one gain knowledge as well as guidance to tread on the right path.

Mentorship takes a long-term view, where the mentor imparts and even exchanges technical knowledge, cultural knowledge, and values to direct the mentee’s personal growth and as well as professional development while playing a major role in shaping their careers.

Have a glimpse at the top 5 platforms that offer upskilling aided by experienced mentors right from the convenience of your homes-

MentorKart

MentorKart is a 360-degree Skill development and Mentorship platform to help youth achieve their Professional/Career goals, we are on the mission to make youth of India Industry & Future Ready. The firm aims at offering specialized mentorship programs for students, working professionals as well as early-stage entrepreneurs which is ultimately mapped with career goals of the youth, starting from getting hired, Job transition, Career transition, exponential career growth, leadership skill or Be your own boss. competitors offer things in siloes, like, Job Portal, e-learning recorded courses, or running specific programs. Here at Mentorkart complete journey is mapped The platform helps Youth in their entire career Journey starting from when they are studying in Colleges /Universities to their placement and their upskilling during their initial phase of career while working in companies for exponential growth. MentorKart offering such programs with Job Guarantee across Tech , Non tech and Management for 15+ Job Industry Job Roles

2. Scaler

Scaler Academy is an online tech-enabled platform for the top 1% of domestic software developers. It offers a 6-month intensive computer science course through live classes by technology leaders and subject matter experts. Carefully structured programs offered by the firm improve the skills of software professionals by providing a state-of-the-art curriculum that exposes them to the latest technology. They teach students all the relevant skills needed to do a software job, help them crack the hiring process, and also provide recommendations for the best software industry vacancies around the world.

3. Expertrons

Expertrons is the world’s largest AI video bot technology platform, providing futuristic communication, employment, and matchmaking solutions for businesses and the education industry. The firm works with the sole aim to bring light on the career hacks and impart wisdom to graduates as well as the aspiring ‘applicants’ from top professionals by using video bots to fill the gap between them and enable one-on-one consultations. The applicants using Expertons receive the guidance they need to climb the corporate ladder.

4. Coursera

It is a known online learning platform that offers Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), disciplines, and degrees. Coursera works with other reputed universities and organizations to provide online courses in a variety of subjects, including engineering, data science, machine learning, mathematics, business, computer science, digital marketing, humanities, medicine, biology, and social sciences. The firm also offers specialized degrees in diverse fields and is one of the go-to platforms for students keen to undergo self-learning.

5. Udacity

Udacity is an online learning platform that offers breakthrough skills programs in areas such as AI, machine learning, self-driving cars and robotics, apps along with web development. The firm aims to provide the skills needed by today’s leaders to drive the organization, ensure employer-approved qualifications, as well as provide valuable education at a fraction of the cost charged in traditional schools. Reviewer mentors and band coaches ensure that those who participate in the program have completed the program and are ready for the desired job prospects. Various subjects such as JavaScript can be learnt for free. However, the more intensive courses and nano-degrees are charged.