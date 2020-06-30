5 Mumbai’s iconic eateries delivering food with hygiene & Safety

The pandemic has made every industry re-invent its business model and F&B sector is no exception. Take the example of Binge Central, a unique space dedicated to a variety of F&B outlets located in Powai Business District (managed by Brookfield Properties). Binge Central nests some of the most renowned restaurants in Powai like The Sassy spoon, The House of Mandarin, Social, etc. Brookfield Properties has put the social distancing marking across the Central Avenue Pavement and inside the premises in the Binge Central.

The House of Mandarin is a quaint suburban eatery for party lounge and excellent ambiance, food, and a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The restaurant serves authentic vegetarian and non-vegetarian food along with Chinese teas and cocktails. Located at the B-Wing of Powai’s Binge Central, the outlet is allowing no- contact delivery. Brookfield Properties is ensuring contact-less delivery and hygiene and sanitization, an inspection of their staff who enter their premises by measuring the temperature with an infrared thermometer and are also checking that person do not have any symptoms like cough, cold, fever, and headache.

The Sassy Spoon is ideal for sandwiches, flatbread, and burgers and takes care of your cravings for desserts with its cakes, pastries, cupcakes, brownies, and macarons, The Sassy Spoon has started delivering food. Launched late last year, the restaurant is situated in Powai’s Binge Central, Delphi Building. Brookfield Property in it’s (Powai’s) Binge Central is ensuring that all the restaurants and QSR’s are following norms laid down by authorities to wear mask, gloves and sanitize their hands for every entrant in their abode and maintain a working distance of at least 1 meters for working in the kitchen. Apart from frequent handwashing with soap and water before wearing gloves, they ensure the rigorous sanitization of all the kitchen equipment, utensils, storage areas, toilets, and other work surfaces inside the restaurants.

Mainland China offers diverse and exotic Chinese cuisine to excel at preparing authentic dishes that delight the taste buds. Mainland China is ensuring contact-less delivery and hygiene and sanitization inspection of their staffs who enters their premises by measuring the temperature with an infrared thermometer and are also checking that person does not have any symptoms like cough, cold, fever, and headache. Also, following norms laid down by authorities to wear masks, gloves and sanitize their hands for every entrant in their abode and maintain a working distance of at least 1 meter for working in the kitchen.

Starbucks the coffee chain recently resumed take-away and delivery services across a dozen stores in Powai. Placing the health and safety of customers and employees as a priority, Tata Starbucks has introduced a slew of precautionary measures in its operational stores, some of which include, temperature checks, designated waiting for area for takeaway orders, etc.

Chaayos, a contemporary interpretation of the Chai adda is serving a freshly made chai. Famous for customize cup of tea like you can add ginger, chilies, cinnamon, masala, and Pair it with Bun Maska, Vada Pav, or Bun Omelet. They follow the WHO safety guidelines. Checking temperatures of their team members and all delivery valets, strict handwash/sanitization practices for their teams, and delivery staff, all staff members are wearing gloves and masks, all equipment & surfaces are being regularly sanitized.