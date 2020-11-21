5 must have apps for latest news on elections and their impact

India is one of the largest developing countries in the world which will get affected by the US election. For active citizens of India, it is important to have the latest news on their fingertips to stay well informed about all the latest happenings about their city as well as the world.

As the internet and social media are flooded with personal opinions of people, it is very important to choose your news consumption platform wisely to avoid misleading information. Here is a list of five apps that can help you with staying updated with the election news and the latest discussion around it.

Dailyhunt

Dailyhunt (formerly Newshunt) is an application loved by more than 150 million users. Dailyhunt goes local! Enjoy immersive videos from your favourite sources, and 300+ locations across India. At present, Dailyhunt claims to offer more than 250,000 fresh pieces of news and content articles every day in 14 languages, licensed from over 1,300 publication partners.

Dainik Bhaskar

Dainik Bhaskar app can keep you updated with all the developments, safety measures and public health scenarios in your local neighbourhood. It offers 100 per cent authentic real-time updates about the latest news in your city as well as the national and global news that you care about. With the seamless use of AI and Machine Learning, Dainik Bhaskar app will provide you with high-quality analysis and insights as per your location and interest. It offers you to choose from interest categories like politics, sports, business, health, technology, entertainment and lifestyle.

Lokal

India needs to be informed in the right way and Lokal is a one-stop platform for life services and hyperlocal news interaction. Lokal carries news content from over 20 districts in the above region including Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Chittoor, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Warangal. The app aims to bring local news, classifieds to 900 million Indians in their regional languages. Lokal is also building a network of stringers and freelance reporters who produce original reporting around the issues and current affairs of local towns and cities.

Awaaz

Awaaz.com is India’s one of the largest platforms with a great range of spoken word content. The content ranges from English to various other vernacular languages as well. The platform offers a diverse variety of podcasts, stories, audios, and more. It is a highly engaging platform that is gaining the ears of the audience in recent times Audios and podcasts have gained lots of popularity during the lockdown with a good range of topics like meditation, health, inspirational and devotional.

Public by Inshorts

A location-based social network allowing people to record and share happenings around them through short videos, Public has registered 10 million users within 6 months of launch, becoming the fastest Indian social app to cross the milestone. Witnessing tremendous growth in Tier 2-3 cities, Public has become No.1 app on Play Store in the category.