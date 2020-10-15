5 must have apps for safe festive shopping

With just a few days away from Navratri and pre-Diwali festivities, it is important to maintain social distance while going shopping. There are several mobile apps that come to the rescue when it comes to getting the latest offers, trending products, making digital transactions and even commuting safely to the nearest malls.

Here is a list of 5 such mobile apps which can help you safeguard yourself while gearing up for the festivities.

Amazon

The Amazon Shopping app enables you to shop at great prices and deals. It offers a wide range of latest electronics, apparels, jewellery, home furnishings, gifting items and many more. You can get unbeatable savings on Amazon Pantry while buying groceries. You can also use the app for money transfers and UPI payments. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is beginning from October 17 and claims to offer promising deals across different product categories. Amazon is giving its Prime customers the benefit of having early access to the sale from 16th October.

Uber

Online cab-hailing company Uber is following all the necessary guidelines for the safety of riders in India. Use this app to make your travel hygienic and safe. The company is ensuring maximum safety and has even suspended ‘Uber Pool’ or its share-riding option until further notice to maintain social distancing. The Uber app also allows you to cancel the trip if the driver is not wearing a mask.

Paytm

The concept of e-wallets has become even more popular now in the view of COVID 19. Contactless transactions of money are helpful in avoiding contact with alien currency notes, prohibiting the transmission of the virus. Paytm helps you pay, transfer, and lend money without any physical contact. You can even buy things from Paytm Mall, book tickets, pay bills, and more without exposing yourself to unknown surroundings and physical currency exchanges.

Dainik Bhaskar

Dainik Bhaskar app can keep you updated with all the developments, safety measures and public health scenarios in your local neighbourhood. It offers 100 per cent authentic real-time updates about the latest news in your city as well as the national and global news that you care about. With the seamless use of AI and Machine Learning, Dainik Bhaskar app will provide you with high-quality analysis and insights as per your location and interest. It offers you to choose from interest categories like politics, sports, business, health, technology, entertainment and lifestyle.

Arogya Setu

Aarogya Setu app can be highly useful for information on essential health services and safety practices. Developed by the Government of India, it functions on its database of infected people. In order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the prime minister has asked for every citizen to download and use this app. Available in eleven languages, the app just needs Bluetooth and location access to function and one needs to register using their mobile number.

—