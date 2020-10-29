5 new cities can now avail society management app Nobrokerhood’s services

NoBrokerHood, the visitor, society, and payments management app by NoBroker has been steadily gaining ground over the past few months. It is now available in a total of 11 cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Nagpur. As the app offers convenient and secure living with numerous helpful features, the growth is fueled by imperatives such as social distancing and staying home due to pandemic scare.

As India entered into first lockdown and uncertainty regarding procuring daily essentials sent people into a state of frenzy, the app launched a grocery store overnight and was quick to partner with grocery giants- Bigbasket and ITC, to help society residents by optimizing deliveries.

Not just that, it has also launched an array of features to help residents mitigate the risk of Covid-19. Many of these features are first of their kind such as Touchless Entry using facial recognition that detects residents and frequent visitors such as domestic help, drivers, and other staff without physical contact. The app is also integrated with Aarogya Setu to ensure that visitors entering the society do not bring in any risk of infection. The Health tracker feature on the app which was also launched in the interest of safety gives hyperlocal details about containment zones near the society and if a visitor is coming from one.

NoBroker is a tech-driven platform and uses advanced technologies to the benefit of the customers. As a testimony to the tech innovations in NoBrokerHood, the app has experienced 8x growth over the last 4-5 months. It grew from less than 1000 societies to over 6000 societies quickly. Expanding to more cities was the next natural step and it has already been onboarded by famous societies across the newly launched cities; Silver Crown in Jaipur, DLF Galleria in Kolkata, Indraprastha Tower in Ahmedabad, Empress city in Nagpur and Trinity World in Kochi.

Commenting on the fast expansion, Amit Agarwal, CEO and Cofounder of NoBroker said, “We have launched over 11 new features in the NoBrokerHood app over the last 4 months in the interest of resident safety during these trying times. We want more and more cities and more and more societies to benefit from it. The scope of growth in cities where the app is newly launched is immense. Combined they have over 8500 gated societies and over 11,00,000 flats. We saw this opportunity amidst the pandemic and quickly launched NoBrokerHood in the interest of convenience. We are very humbled by the warm reception that we have received from these cities. We have always been a customer-centric company and all of what we do and innovate hinges on customer experience. We are happy to be able to bring the safety experience to more and more societies.”

City Number of Societies Number of flats Ahmedabad 2822 366860 Jaipur 1215 97,200 Kolkata 2500 4,00,000 Nagpur 1010 99,990 Kochi 1252 1,40,224

Society living is increasingly becoming the preferred option by most people today because of the many benefits and amenities that are packaged with gated communities. NoBroker believes that the pandemic necessitated the launch of these security features. India has over 2 lakh societies and NoBroker feels it has just scratched the surface and there is a lot more to conquer. The app which went live in 2018 is onboarded by over 6000 societies across Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, and Kochi. It is aiming to be present in 20 cities by 2021.