5 Online Brands to Shop Sarees

The saree – available in a plethora of colours, textures and designs to choose from – is so versatile that it presents an intangible choice in front of its admirers. No kidding! It literally leaves me drooling, confused and always asking for more!

With a vast variety of websites trading in this ultimate Indian attire, it sometimes becomes a tedious affair to pick the most trustworthy ones. Yes trust – that’s what gets you closest to the customers, and quality of service – creates a permanent place in their hearts.

Here is a list of top 5 saree shopping brands that have not only earned our trust over a short span of time but also won our saree-loving hearts with their incessant efforts to create and provide us with nothing short of elegant, comfortable and affordable options to pick from!

Suta

Suta is a clothing design house that deals mainly with sarees, blouses and dresses and has become a vital contributor to the handloom industry in less than 3 years of its existence. The SuTa sisters – Su(jata) and Ta(niya) – believe SUTA is about bringing threads together and crafting the perfect attire, with the blend of tradition and contemporaneity, to make you look (and feel) your absolute best. Most successful businesses start small. But when you start with a streak of emotion and nostalgia you weave magic into your creations!

They value their people the most – artisans and weavers from villages all over the country displaying their love and unique craftsmanship through their work – and customers whom they dearly call “sutaqueens”.

For the longest time I remember treating the saree only as a heavy drape preserving it all year long only for “special occasions”. Until I was introduced to the easy-breezy, breathable, super soft, super comfy, super vibrant and refreshing mulmuls of Suta. It took less than a year for me to pile up my wardrobe with Suta sarees which aren’t merely pieces of garment to me anymore – they evoke a myriad of emotions from my fond childhood memories.

Chidiya

I’ve personally not shopped from here yet but from what I see I can tell Chidiya captures the free spirit of women. Bringing handcrafted clothing for women, the store is all about Bohemian spirit and the non-chalance of nature and particularly summer! Mostly dealing with earthy and pastel shades, they too offer a variety of products ranging from cotton to linen to chanderis.

Jaypore

The first thing you come across as soon as you open their website and go to the saree section is six-yards of splendour with easy and elegant blouses to match! And once you start scrolling down, you’ll know what they’re trying to say and I guarantee you won’t be the least bit disappointed. A luxury e-commerce website that trades in some of the finest products produced by our very own Indian artisans. Its collection of woven, embroidered and printed sarees will spoil saree-lovers for choice. All items are valued as per quality, but some may

find it to be exorbitant. Connoisseurs of ethnic fashion and merchandise will undoubtedly fall for it if budget is not a factor. Overall, it’s a lovely place to visit online next time you plan to buy some classic traditional wear for your collection.

Ogaan

Ogaan one of the most established multi designer boutiques in India. Many of the biggest names in Indian fashion – Rohit Bal, Anamika Khanna, Sabyasachi, Kavita Bhartia, Payal Pratap – showed their first collections here. Ogaan started with the idea of promoting Indian craft skills, handwoven textiles and a new crop of Indian designers that were experimenting with them. Ogaan online is an extension of handloom saree stores reimagined from Raw Mango and Anavila. The best of what’s in stores is updated online constantly. Here you’ll find a curation of embroidered and handwoven-saris, belted saris, great drapes and smart, unusual blouses.

Parisera

You open the website and you’re struck by its beauty to the core like a bolt of lightning on a clear sky when you least expect it! The richness of the colours on your screen, the polished glimmer of the fine fabrics – every single detail on the page screams of attention in the most humble and sophisticated way. They present to you a wide variety of choices – Kanjivarams, Tussars, Cottons, Linens – to list a few. The sheer brilliance in display of the products without anyone modelling for them is highly commendable and speaks volumes about their confidence.