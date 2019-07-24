5 Online Financial Literacy Courses to Consider Using

We all live such busy lives that boosting our financial literacy probably isn’t a top priority. However, knowing how to manage your money and plan for the future is definitely worth the time! On a budget? No worries! These 5 courses are online, making them easily accessible anytime, anywhere.

Whether you’re just starting out managing your finances on your own or you simply want to brush up on money management basics, here are 5 online financial literacy courses you may want to try.

Financial Literacy and Personal Finance (Alison)

Knowing what to do with your money is essential, but understanding how personal finances actually work can put your mind at ease. This course covers both basic and complex topics, from how to open a bank account and a credit card to the features of savings and checking accounts. At the end of the course, you receive a certificate of completion, which is a great addition to your resume or CV.

SkyCap University (SkyCap Financial)

SkyCap University is a self-paced online course that covers every topic from budgeting, dealing with credit and loans, and even preparing for retirement. After you sign up for the course, you receive a new lesson each week, which you can complete on your own schedule. The course includes quizzes with each module to ensure you’ve really retained and understood the important information you’ve learned. SkyCap University is an exclusive perk for those who are clients of SkyCap Financial.

Personal Finance 101: Everything You Need to Know (Udemy)

Over 25,000 students have taken this course and it’s easy to see why. Over three short hours of video lessons, you’ll learn about personal finance topics like: budgeting, credit cards, banking, loans, debt management, insurance, retirement, and car and home shopping. You get lifetime access to the modules plus 52 downloadable resources to use whenever you need a refresher.

Finance for Everyone: Smart Tools for Decision-Making (edX)

Created by the University of Michigan, this is one of the longer courses on the list. Over 6 weeks, you’ll spend 5-6 hours per week learning how to make better financial decisions to positively affect your future. This course teaches students both “the fundamental knowledge, skills, and tools of finance” as well as decision-making frameworks to help you make good financial decisions in professional and personal contexts.

My Financial Mountain: Understanding Your Path to a Solid Financial Foundation (Skillshare)

No matter what your finances look like right now, you can benefit from this course. At just 24 minutes of video content, this course is perfect for people who don’t have much free time or who want a quick intro to personal finance. In 7 steps, you’ll be able to forge a financial path that fits your needs and situation.

Even if you don’t have a lot of spare time or money, these free online financial literacy courses can change your life! Enroll in one or all of them to learn more about managing your money and setting yourself up for a successful future.