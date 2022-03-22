5 Places to Use Brushless Motors in the Industrial Industry

The industrial goods sector includes companies and businesses that primarily focus on producing capital goods. Those capital goods include machinery, equipment, and supplies used to produce goods sold to manufacturers.

As with any other industry, the industrial industry needs to be efficient at production so that companies can align to the needs and deadlines of their clients. There are many ways to streamline your production processes, but to do that you need to understand the equipment needs on your factory floor.

By using motors to power your factory, you can streamline your processes and boost productivity while you are at it. There are two types of commonly used DC motors: brushed and brushless. This article will highlight five places to use brushless motors in the industrial industry.

Aerospace

Brushless motors are used in the aerospace industry to circulate oxygen in the Portable Life Support Systems used by astronauts. Brushless motors are better suited to that application because they are better able to withstand extreme environmental conditions.

Their maintenance-free operation makes them the perfect candidate for space exploration and satellites – to infinity and beyond.

Manufacturing

Brushless motors are phenomenal at helping performance-based businesses build next-gen machinery and business ideas. These motors can last for up to ten years without maintenance, which makes them impressively durable in this somewhat unforgiving environment. They are currently used globally for various things, including wind energy, plastics, and steel production.

Medical

These durable motors have seen a significant uptick in demand in the medical industry in recent years. In sensitive environments, where sparking could be dangerous or damage electronic medical equipment, brushless motors become the preferred choice.

A brushless DC motor is also known for running much quieter than its brushed counterpart, which means you get all of the performance with none of the “whirring” noises.

Transportation

Hybrid and electric vehicles alike rely on brushless motors to enable them to run smoothly. More and more key players in the electric transportation game are choosing to use brushless motors; these include electric scooters and Segways.

Brushless motors get used here because they enhance efficiency and create a high torque to weight ratio – that allows them to operate seamlessly under the weight of the user.

Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

By removing the brushes from a motor, you are not just creating a silent, high-torque masterpiece – you are simultaneously allowing it to hand more peak current, which enables increased overall speeds and performance.

That gives brushless motors increased speed and impressive durability and longevity. Brushless motors also have little to no short-term positional errors. Those factors, combined with a reduced spark propensity, make brushless motors ideal for applications in robotics and A.I.

To End

The overall conclusion is that brushless motors are significantly more durable and achieve high torque at low speeds. That is all thanks to their ingenious design and subsequent operational ability. These motors are affordable and versatile and can be used in a myriad of different ways. Brushless motors offer speed and precision to the user.