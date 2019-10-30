5 platforms giving voice to the women

Internet is transforming everything that it touches, especially the way people express and interact with each other. If you are a woman and looking for a platform which gives you the opportunity to voice your opinion as well as a go-to place for all your queries.

This World Internet Day, here we come up with these platforms which are women’s handbook to glide through life swiftly.

Momspresso

Momspresso.com is India’s largest user-generated content platform for women to express themselves. The finely-brewed content on Momspresso.com offers support to moms across the country, not just in their journey as parents but also in their lives as wives, daughters, and – most importantly – as women! Momspresso.com is enabling women to create content in the form of text, audio as well as video and cater to over 25 million users every month. Momspresso has recently introduced Support groups on its mobile application. An anonymous network for women, Support groups allows women to post questions in the form of audio messages and helps make the interaction livelier.

POPxo

POPxo is the digital community for millennial women deep dived on the idea of what it means to be a modern Indian woman, desires to want more from life and how has their priorities changing. It features questions, polls and discussions, stories and videos, quotes and other fun stuff. Popxo covers all the things one would talk about with one’s BFF – style, beauty, love, friendship, relationships, sun signs, shaadi and more. Here a girl can get or give advice on varied things as well as can be a part of the discussion forum.

Hubhopper is India’s largest Podcast and Audio on Demand platform. With partners like Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby, Indus OS, Panasonic, Ola Play, Zee5, Celkon Mobiles, Karbonn and Micromax, it holds a pan-India presence with availability across digital media comprising the website, mobile website and an app.

Hubhopper

Hubhopper has recently launched ‘Hubhopper Studio’ to l. provide independent and small-town podcasters with all the assistance and their podcasts get featured on Hubhopper under ‘Hubhopper Original Program’, which has been a hit amongst both urban and rural listeners

Few of its renowned Original podcasts (exclusive audio shows) are “Paranormal Reality”, “Spanecdotes by Sonata”, “Karma Is A Witch!”, “Baatein by Chhaya Dabas”, “Being the Baba!”, and “Kacchi Mitti -A Body of Barefoot Stories”.

SHARECHAT

ShareChat is a social networking and regional content platform for the fast-growing Internet users in India. It enables the users to get everything whether it is related to fun or GK etc. It lets users get the best jokes, photos, videos, recent or current information from pan India in just a few seconds. It is available in 6 different languages. It allows the user to send and receive videos, jokes, GIFs, Audio and much more.

SHEROES

It is a women’s community platform, offering support, resources, opportunities, and interactions. Members can discuss health, careers, relationships and share their life stories, achievements and moments. The app also offers a dedicated helpline where community members can talk to counselors on all aspects of their growth journeys. It is a platform for fashion, health, lifestyle, relationships, career, and news. Here Women can share their life story with the other members.