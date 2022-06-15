5 Practical Ways To Keep Concrete Structures In One Piece

Photo by Raa Shu:

Concrete is the most man-made material when it comes to construction. It’s hardy, easy to pour, and relatively cheap to make, all of which add to its popularity when building with it. It is also heatproof and can be mixed to ensure that it does not respond to pressures of jackhammering that may occur nearby.

Despite all of these plus points, however, this material is not without its own issues, and many oversights in the creating, setting, and maintenance of concrete can cause the structures built from it to crumble.

So, with this in mind, what are some of the easiest ways to keep concrete structures in one piece? Read on to find out.

Keep Water Out!

Concrete is a hardy, durable material, but if there is moisture nearby, it sucks it up and allows it to cause potential structural issues. This, in houses, can lead to dampness and crumbling, and in the case of walls, it can even cause them to crack and fall. To keep your home or any concrete structure standing, be sure that you have an ICF system in place, which can then have concrete pumped into it, and that you have a waterproof membrane surrounding this. That way, water will stay out, and the concrete will be more tightly packed, preventing air bubbles from forming.

Quality Raw Materials

Many construction companies, to save money, will use lower grade or cheaper raw materials, which will inevitably lead to lower quality concrete.

It is not only an issue relating to the quality of the raw materials but there are some sneaky ways to get around adding the more expensive raw materials too, which are employed by many building firms. Once again, these incorrect ratios will result in a lower quality concrete, which will be at a higher risk of cracking and crumbling.

Use The Right Type!

Yes, there are different types of concrete, which was even noticed by the Romans back when they were using red concrete to build their aqueducts.

When you are looking to build a structure that will need to support a lot of weight, it is vital to use the right concrete for the job, in this instance, reinforced concrete. In some cases, contractors will use lower-grade concrete or the incorrect type of concrete to complete a job, which will cause the structure to fail overall.

Use The Right Water

Yes, that’s right, even the water that is used when mixing concrete can be problematic for its setting and hardening correctly.

Why? Because many of the compounds of concrete are sensitive to sulfates, which untreated water can have in vast quantities. So, to allow the concrete to be set and mixed correctly, use water that has been treated and has low levels of dissolved sulfate.

Lower The Air Content

It should come as no surprise that air trapped in concrete can cause problems. This is a common issue with finishing and can cause the concrete to become weaker at certain points where there is more trapped air.

To avoid this, aim to keep the air content in the concrete below 3%.