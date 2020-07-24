5 Real Estate brands to save the market from COVID slump

At this time when the entire world is slumped by a COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide lockdowns and social distancing are hampering businesses. Companies are experiencing huge impacts no matter how established they are. This is prompting them to re-look at how they manage and operate their business including re-visitation of their working business plan. The entire world is halted and everyone is talking about the economic slowdown and financial setbacks.

Amid this pandemic, there are few Indian real estate startups that are growing well. These Startups are on a rapid growth spree and setting a good example for other companies on how to fight with and survive in this lockdown period.

Xanadu Realty – A real estate b2b consultancy firm started in 2015 by industry veterans Anurag Singhvi & R Karthik. The firm is known as an Institutional solution provider for product management in Real Estate. Since the launch, Xanadu Realty has delivered 4100+ Cr revenue for its clients with impactful opportunities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The real estate industry in the last 90 days has faced significant challenges in the wake of subsequent lockdowns. Even more so in the established luxury markets of Mumbai. Further, real estate is the very definition of the brick and mortar industry and has been challenged to go online. To bank on this hidden opportunity, Xanadu Realty successfully created a virtual sales gallery that enabled this luxury product to be sold online via curated experience by the trained luxury sales consultants.

MultiLiving Technologies – A unique real estate platform was founded in 2019 and is backed by Lodha ventures by USD 6 million. The platform goes live with an endeavour to make lives easier and enriched for the tenants and homeowners and bring them together in an ecosystem. A new-age gamechanger, MultiLiving enables tenants to rent curated homes with a personal concierge & added services along with ensuring hassle-free management of assets & steady returns for the homeowners. By creating a rental housing ecosystem through technology, MultiLiving endeavours to streamline the home renting and management situation for urban professionals.

Le Classique Realty – It was founded in the year 2019 with an aim to build a reliable and professional channel to connect real estate developers with buyers. The company acts as a channel partner that helps project developers sell their properties in bulk. Today, the business’ top-line revenue is between Rs 18 crore and Rs 20 crore. It has already sold real estate inventory worth over Rs 100 crore. Le Classique currently has over 350 real estate units worth Rs 700 crore in its inventory and hopes to sell them all in the next 18 months.

S Raheja Realty – Started in 2003, is a prominent developer of luxury housing, redevelopment, affordable housing, corporate development, and second homes. S Raheja Realty has developed numerous projects in luxury housing, primarily in Mumbai.A well-diversified real estate company like S Raheja Realty claims that while it did not face challenges with labour or its projects, it had to find a way to keep its teams and departments connected amid the COVID-19 crisis. It started leveraging various digital platforms to ensure this and tapped into social media to connect with existing and potential customers.

Studiokon Ventures – Founded in 2009 by Tushar Mittal an interior solutions business Studiokon Ventures (SKV) who have had no investors and no external funding now they have built turnkey interior solutions for over 200 offices for clients such as Amazon, Google, ZS, British Council, Adidas, PepsiCo, NTT, DLF, Tractebel, etc, SKV is also looking to launch its own range of furniture, and also seeks to emerge as a technology-driven construction giant in the interiors space. Amid the slowdown, SKV is setting a good example for other startups