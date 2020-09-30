5 regional content king OTT Platforms in today’s times

It is obvious that the majority of the audience nowadays are dependent on OTT platforms for quality entertainment. The OTT penetration has doubled now in the TeirII and Tier III markets. Within these markets, regional content is gaining momentum and attracting more viewers towards OTT platforms. While the future of OTT is bright, the competition is getting fierce and the market has gradually become the survival of the fittest.

To cater to the tremendous demand for regional content from the audience, here are 5 regional OTT platforms that are creating a wave in today’s world –

1. Dollywood Play – Dollywood Play is a dedicated OTT platform for Hindi dubbed content aims to bring the best of mass entertainment content (movies & series) across a wide range of genres like Action, Adventure, Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Love, Drama and 18+. Witnessing the wide success & acceptance of Hindi dubbed content for South Indian & Hollywood movies on digital & linear platforms for its audience in tier 2 & tier 3 towns. The platform deals in dubbed content in the form of full movies, Mini movies, video clips, Music videos, Promos etc.

2. Hoichoi – Hoichoi is the on-demand platform focuses on Bengali language films and entertainment content mainly, but also provides English subtitles to all movies. Currently, it features over 500 film titles, including more than 100 SVF produced films and about 400 other films. Apart from this, Hoichoi contains more than 1,000 Bengali songs for audio streaming globally. The platform is also introducing children’s content and has original films, web series and short films across many genres.

3. Sun Nxt – Sun NXT is an Indian video-on-demand service run by Sun TV Network. It was launched in June 2017 with content in four languages focusing the South Indian region. In February 2020, the platform’s subscriber base grew to about 15 million users and started making a profit. It is available free on Vodafone Play, Jio Cinema, Airtel Xstream.

4. Viu – Viu is a Hong Kong-based over-the-top (OTT) video streaming provider from PCCW Media, a subsidiary of PCCW. Operated in a dual-revenue model comprising subscriptions and advertising, Viu delivers content in different genres from Asia’s top content providers in a language such as English, Chinese, Arabic, Malaysian, Indonesian, Burmese, Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu and Thai, as well as original production series under ‘Viu Original’ initiative.

5. Olly Plus – Olly Plus was launched in 2020, By Sk Line Production Olly Plus is Odisha’s new online Odia OTT platform where you can enjoy unlimited Odia Videos, Albums, Movies, Comedy Videos, Short Films, Audio Storys and Romantic videos on the go. Olly Plus has passionate plans to make the Cinema of Odisha touch a new height.