5 steps to keep your feet happy and healthy this summer!

By Shaily Mehrotra – Founder and CEO, Fixderma

It’s getting warmer day by day and the season for smelly infectious feet has arrived. We can all be blamed to only be taking care of our feet by going for a pedicure but there are ways to prevent the anxiety while removing your socks after a long day’s work or let’s be honest if someone calls you over (dreading)

Bad feet don’t mean bad smell but also infections, blisters, and much more. These problems can increase overnight and cause inconvenience in your day-to-day life. Here are 5 tips to prep your toes for some major sun exposure by Shaily Mehrotra – Founder and CEO of Fixderma:

1. Washing them thoroughly

Feet need to be washed every time you get back home. The germs and bacteria can cull up over time causing discomfort. Make it a habit to wash your feet before bed. External hydration is important to keep your feet nourished and healthy. A mild soap and warm water wash is beneficial and goes a long way.

2. Massaging your feet

Massaging your feet with coconut oil or any massage oil is extremely important on a weekly basis. Massaging increases the blood circulation in your feet and helps you stay on your toes for a long time. Roll your fingers over each foot applying some pressure and you will feel instantly relieved.

3. Invest in a good all-rounder product

While we might not be able to segregate our products for our feet as we do for our face, an all-in-one cream or moisturizer is always a good investment towards your health care. Foobetik by Fixderma is a wonderful option for all trying to search for the right foot moisturizer, crack healing cream, and much more. It is a multipurpose doctor-recommended cream and can be used for different foot-related problems and starts working on the skin by adding hydration.

4. Splurge on yourself

Yes, you heard that right. It is important to treat yourself for a spa day or a good massage and a great pedicure occasionally. These take care of deep cleansing, exfoliation, and skin rejuvenation. These small things go a long way when it comes to self-care while also taking care of your body. So, say yes to those spa dates or salon dates with your friends if you haven’t already.

5. Right footwear is a must

Footwear is an important factor to your overall foot care wellness. A good pair of soft and comfortable shoes is a good investment for the long run. Breathable footwear material like mesh, canvas, natural leather, etc. are a good choice to keep your feet airy and comfortable throughout the day. Alternatively, one can look at purchasing moisture wicking and lightweight shoe options which are easily available in the market.

Follow these simple tips and put your best foot forward this summer. It’s time to show your soles a little extra lovin’!