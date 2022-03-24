5 supply chain companies following sustainable development goals

In recent years, customers, employees, investors, and governments have been increasingly putting pressure on businesses to show more environmental and social responsibility. This happens when the business case of sustainable management is getting stronger year by year. Supply chain sustainability is a company’s commitment to consider the environmental and human impact of a product as it traverses the supply chain, from raw material procurement to production, storage, delivery, and all transportation links in between. Points to. The goal is to minimize environmental damage from factors such as energy use, water use, and waste generation while having a positive impact on people and communities.

1. 3SC Analytics

A supply chain technology company with an eight-year history run by experts around the world. Supply chain solutions are comprehensive and customized. Leveraging advanced analytics, these solutions reduce costs and increase plant productivity, ensuring a better customer experience and environmental sustainability. The goal is to have a positive impact on people and communities in and around the business while minimizing environmental damage caused by factors such as energy use, water use, and waste generation. The company’s Analytics Delivery Center (ADC) is located in Pune and Amsterdam, with more than 100 data scientists, consultants, and analysts serving the global market. Founded in 2012 by Lalit Das and Sarita Das, 3SC is an integrated supply chain service provider that provides supply chain analytics solutions to leading customers in the pharmaceutical/healthcare, industrial, FMCD, FMCG, and e-commerce industries.

2. GoBOLT

A Gurgaon-based designed End-to-End logistics company co-founded by three young players Mr. Sumit Sharma, Mr. Parag Agarwal & Mr. Naitik Baghla. Reducing transportation logistics costs has always been a top priority for GoBOLT. There are several ways to optimize transportation costs, improve supply chain practices, and save companies money. The company offers a range of services, from express scheduling services, scheduling and order management, tracking, and route dynamics to warehousing and partner management and last-mile delivery. Focusing on operational speed, cost, and reliability, sustainable supply chain management adds the goal of maintaining environmental and social value. Among the issues to be addressed are climate change, water security, deforestation, human rights, fair labor practices, and corruption.

3. Supply Chain Labs

This is an initiative of the investment management company Lumis Partners. With India as the melting pot of races, Lumis will partner with its founders, who are passionate about solving large and complex global issues, to co-create large and extraordinarily influential companies. They prioritize renewable energy, recycle products and materials, or promote the social responsibility of their suppliers. Lumis focuses on operating models that require deep domain expertise, intellectual property development, and strong technical leverage. With a history of working in the supply chain, they have managed 70 of the world’s Fortune 200 supply chains.

4. Locus

It is a technology platform that uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to automate complex supply chain decisions. Intelligent and scalable solutions help enterprises gain end-to-end supply chain visibility, increase operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and improve the customer experience. Supply chains often involve energy-intensive production and transportation as goods are manufactured and moved around the world. Founded in 2015, the company’s future-proof platform supports shipments in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian subcontinent.

5. Outsource2india

It’s an idea that has endured the challenges of time. It was an idea that transcended today’s search engine stocks and enabled the creation of wealth for global customers. The idea was to take advantage of the growing workforce in developing countries and promote them on an economic scale as workers in developed countries. Their goal is to establish a chain reaction of sustainable practices that flows smoothly throughout the supply chain. Outsource2india currently offers the same solution but has expanded its line of service to more than 15. At Flatworld Solutions and its affiliates’ Global Delivery Centers, there is always a better way to do business with more than 3,500 employees helping more than 18,488 customers in 167 countries deliver their jobs. We are strengthening our belief that.