5 Tactics That Will Help Draw More Traffic To Your Business Website

Too often, businesses have a good-looking website that doesn’t get the attention they think it deserves. Great pictures and helpful videos are excellent for adding substance to your site design, but there’s more to drawing in viewers than you might think.

Take a moment to build your knowledge with some light research. Read through a brief look at a few design tactics that will help draw more visitors to your business website, and make some upgrades as you learn.

Add a blog to your design

Adding a blog to your website design makes a space for quality content to congregate. Web users will have more to explore and share with friends when you have a collection of blog posts that teach something about your industry.

Take the time to look at some good examples of a working blog setup. This digital marketing company blog has all sorts of entries to draw a reader’s interest. Consider the specifics of the design as you explore.

Add social media sharing icons

Soup up your business website design by adding social media sharing icons in strategic locations. Sharing icons can take the pages of your website far.

Spreading the word about your business is as easy as one click of the sharing icon. Take the free marketing insert of a social media share, and provide the familiar icons all throughout the pages of your website build.

Optimize for search engines

Search engine optimization (or SEO) is an umbrella term for some of the most important elements of a successful business website design. It’s all about learning how to give the most popular search engines what they need to properly index your site in the SERPs (search engine results pages).

If you don’t have the time to really absorb all the elements of search engine optimization, you may want to consider hiring professionals in digital marketing to craft a site that makes an impact on the SERPs.

Build a mobile experience

A mobile experience will always draw more interest to your setup. Mobile users are the dominant population online today, so appeal to your majority.

Tweak your site design in such a way that mobile users can have the full experience while exploring or shopping, and you will watch your daily traffic numbers rise.

Market your site in-store

If you run a business with a brick and mortar location, use your foot traffic to draw more web traffic. Let customers that come through your doors know about your website. Offer a small free gift for those who go visit the site, or you could offer a special discount on their first digital purchase.