5 Technologies Easing Down Human Efforts

The ongoing pandemic has successfully brought out the mysophobia in all of us. Cleaning and sanitizing have become the most significant task of the day and the absence of the house help has only made managing tasks more difficult. And, on top of that, there is WFH. Juggling work and simultaneously completing household chores is a major inconvenience. Fortunately, the advent of technology has brought to us some gadgets that can finish your household chores for you in the blink of an eye.

Milagrow RoboNano – The Personal Companion:

Perfect for offering companionship, RoboNano is a personal assistant robot equipped with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service for smart homes. This intelligent, cloud-enabled robot features voice assistance, smart home control and remote surveillance capabilities, delivering centralized management and security to households around the world. RoboNano stands tall at 85 cm and comes with over 50 sensors to avoid objects in its way, recognize voices and know when someone enters the room. Additionally, the humanoid can order pizza, request a car, track fitness stats, control the TV and play music from today’s leading streaming providers. It pairs with smart home devices from the world’s most popular connected home brands, enabling families to control lights, thermostats and home appliances. RoboNano also allows families to live-stream video and control it from anywhere in the world. When the family is away, the robot can monitor the house using object detection sensors and sounds an alarm if an intruder is discovered.

iRobot Roomba i7 Plus:

Are you working from home? Is work from home eating up all your time for household chores? iRobot has an amazing solution for all your woos! Roomba i7 Plus, the smart robo-vaccum cleaner from iRobot is your one-stop solution for all your cleaning problems. It not only cleans up after you, but after itself as well- automatically empties the bin into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt, dust, and hair, so you don’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. This high performance; Wi-Fi® connected robotic device seamlessly navigates throughout your house, including hard-to-reach, under-couch, and below-bed areas and helps you keep up with the everyday mess. And the best part? You can easily control it from any remote location through your iRobot Home App.

MicroGO’s GoFresh™- Fruits and Vegetable Disinfectant:

Isn’t it so tiresome and irritating when you have to clean all your fruits and vegetables by hand? But what is the other alternative then? Thanks to GoFresh™ by MicroGO The vegetable and fruit disinfectant based on patented Tubulet™ technology, cleans the vegetables and fruits using Chlorine Dioxide and is approved by FDA.

Netgear Orbi RBS 20 AC2200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Coverage Orbi Whole Home Satellite:

It’s almost close to six months that we are all working from home and honestly, it is here to stay. But are you tired of sitting in one place and working? The Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi system will now make it easier for you. No matter in which corner of the house are you in, you will get uninterrupted internet connectivity thus increasing your productivity. Also, don’t worry for the décor of your room, the system is sleek and has a modern design for convenient placement at home.

CIPLA Plast Shoe Sanitizing Door Mat:

We often forget to give attention to our shoes which we wear outside of the house and they are one of the primary sources through which germs enter our house. Our best friend, ever-changing technology has found out a solution to this problem as well. With CIPLA Plast’s Shoe Sanitizing Doormat, germs are completely forbidden in your house. This shoetizer Shoetizer is easy to use. All you have to do is simply step on the wet side and then dry side to remove any excess solution.