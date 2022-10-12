5 Things to Keep in Mind if You Are Planning to Buy an Electric Vehicle

In India, two-wheelers are one of the most common modes of transportation and with more cautiousness around the environment and resources, Electric vehicles are more popular nowadays for their cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly. Electric vehicles are becoming popular day by day among the Indian population.

These vehicles are handy and are an easy way of moving around the city safety. Nemin Vora – Co-founder, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. has given a few buying tips for EV vehicles :

1. Safe Batteries:

The most essential part of any Electric vehicle is the battery. Hence while buying an electric vehicle, users should check the battery’s life cycle, safety precautions, IP rating, and load capacity. Replacing the battery may seem a bit expensive so one should try to invest in batteries with a longer lifespan. The new lithium-ion battery packs have a longer lifespan & better performance than lead batteries.

2. Charging station:

The second consideration is a charging station. Ideally most Two wheelers don’t have issues with charging as they come with portable batteries / swapping options. They can be easily charged over a 5A/15A socket which is easily accessible. In case the usage is high for the consumer, people should look at public charging stations in and around for hassle-free travel.

3. Cost:

One of the most obvious things to consider when making a purchase is the price of the product. The best way to decide is to get a good e-scooter at a reasonable price, and conduct research on the price as well as other factors like the on-road price, financing alternatives, tax advantages, etc.

4. Distance:

The next consideration is the range of an electric vehicle on a single battery charge. The typical range of Low-speed electric vehicles is 60 Km to 120 km. With larger battery packs, high-end electric scooters / Bikes can travel approximately 140 km -170 km on a single charge. The type of electric scooter or bike one chooses will therefore determine everything.

5. Maintenance:

This is good news because electric vehicles require relatively little maintenance because there isn’t an internal combustion engine. Therefore, there is no maintenance expense per se when compared to other vehicles if you want to purchase an electric vehicle.