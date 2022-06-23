5 Things Your Outsourced Accountant Can Do Besides Balance the Books

As a small business owner, you’re probably familiar with the process of outsourcing your company’s core logistical tasks, which allows you to hire the expertise you need to operate efficiently at a fraction of the cost. Outsourced accounting and financial management are among the most popular services to hire to support small businesses’ growth, no matter their current budget, operational scale, or industry. However, there are many things that an outsourced accounting firm can help you with beyond simply managing the books.

In this article, we’ll review some of the key benefits of hiring an outsourced accountant to help you in managing so much more than just cash flow, accounts payable, and expenses. We’ll look at some of the in-depth logistical tasks that these finance professionals can help you with, to help you determine if these types of services are a good fit for your business. The end result of hiring an outsourced accountant is always a more financially agile company that’s ready to take on the challenges of increasing profits and operational scale rather than being stuck managing the minutia.

How Outsourced Accounting Works

When you hire an outsourced accountant, you’re bringing on a professional with the experience, knowledge, and insights necessary to improve your business’s financial performance. Bringing on an outsourced accountant essentially allows the company to avoid the hassles and expenses of hiring internally and only hiring based on an annual or monthly contract, for a set number of hours per week or per month. To outsource your accounting, you’ll usually need to begin by speaking with an outsourcing firm, which typically oversees billing, payments, and legal compliance related to hiring.

Companies of all types and industries can typically benefit in some way from outsourcing, whether it’s financial services, customer support, consulting, or marketing. However, the operational needs of each business are unique in that they vary based on the number of employees, the type of product or service the business offers, and the company’s plans for the future. Outsourcing allows each business to hire the exact amount of hours it needs for various services. The costs and benefits associated with outsourcing are easy to scale in accordance with the company’s budget.

Why Outsourced Accounting is Critical to Most Businesses

Unfortunately, the process of managing the company’s books can take up a considerable amount of time- particularly if you’re a business owner or company executive who doesn’t have a background or experience in this field. For the time savings alone, outsourced accounting can be incredibly beneficial. Financial professionals, such as bookkeepers, accountants, and CFOs, keep their respective businesses within budget, minimizing risk and ensuring legal compliance for processes such as payroll and taxes. Here are a few of the things an outsourced accountant can do for your business besides simply balancing the books.

1. Tax Preparation

Filing your business tax returns can quickly become a hassle if you’re not prepared. The expenses associated with the process can also catch many business owners by surprise. To ensure your business pays as little as possible each April while maintaining tax compliance, it can often be a good idea to hire an outsourced accountant. Outsourced business tax services can help you begin preparing to file well before the deadline, identify breaks you may not have been aware of, and help you avoid the hassles of keeping all the paperwork together yourself.

2. Financial Risk Assessment

If you’re managing your company’s finances without the professional support of an accountant, you may expose your company’s current profits and future successes to significant financial risk. Maintaining an adequate margin keeps your business on track- but that’s only the start of what an outsourced accountant can do here. A CPA or similar professional can help you measure the financial risks of your next moves, which often requires analyzing competitors, your customers, and the market itself.

3. Mergers and Acquisitions Support

M & A advisory services from a professional financial outsourcing company can help you manage all aspects of selling or acquiring a company. While these are two very different stages of business, they require many of the same tactics to ensure the efficiency of the entire process. Key details in the sale, such as missing documents and forms, poorly accounted assets, and breaches of confidentiality can bring the entire process to a halt. Hiring an outsourced accountant or a financial advisor can help to make sure these possibilities don’t become a reality during this process.

4. Price Modeling and Industry Research

One of the most challenging decisions when it comes to setting up your business and marketing your products is choosing the right pricing for what you’re selling. An accountant can help you analyze the market you’re competing against and help you set up prices that assist you and your business with finding recurring customers, generating positive reviews, and holding your ground within your industry, no matter how fierce the competition is you’re facing.

5. Goal Setting and Financial Planning

Dedicated financial data analysis can do so much more than tell you what your current cash flow and profits margins look like in the present. It can also help you prepare for the future of your business and assist with outlining a pathway towards your future goals. Understanding your business’s financial KPIs can not only help you measure your successes each month- they can also provide you with the numbers you need to determine where you’re going next. Your outsourced accountant can present this form of data analysis with weekly or monthly reports.

Conclusion- 5 Things an Outsourced Accountant Can Do Besides Balance the Books

Outsourced accounting can provide your business with the data, management practices, and strategies you need to ensure that your business is financially agile and prepared for the future. When you bring on an outsourced CPA to help manage your business accounts, you’re also getting the professional expertise and insights you need to support your company’s continuing profitability and growth.