5 Tips For Hiring The Right Drivers

Pexels. CCO Licensed.

Need to hire drivers for your business? It’s essential that you don’t just hire anyone with a licence – you need a driver that’s safe and efficient. Below are just a few tips for attracting the best talent when hiring drivers.

Create an appealing job ad

The most qualified drivers are more likely to target the most attractive job ads. They know their worth and won’t settle for a job that doesn’t look appealing.

Make sure that your job ad is attractive by using positive language and by emphasising the perks of your job (such as the amount of holiday or bonuses). You can read this guide for more tips on how to write a successful job ad.

Ask the right interview questions

When interviewing drivers, don’t just settle for basic questions such as ‘how much experience do you have?’ and ‘do you have a clean driving record?’. Instead, try to get more specific. For example, ‘what types of vehicles have you driven’ and ‘how many speeding tickets have you got?’.

You could also try asking a few situational questions to get an idea as to how drivers would react under certain circumstances. For example, ‘what would be the first thing you would do if you got in an accident?’ and ‘what would you do if you noticed a fault with the vehicle?’. For more inspiration, check out some of these driver interview question examples.

Consider medical screening

It’s important that drivers do not have any health conditions that could make them potentially unsafe on the roads. This could include impaired vision or health conditions that may affect motor functions. Drug and alcohol tests could also be included.

To make sure drivers are fit enough to drive, consider carrying out pre employment screening. There are third-party services you can use to carry out these medical checks.

Conduct background checks

A criminal background check could be important for determining whether a driver has any undisclosed felonies that could make them a greater risk on the road. A driver who has already admitted to previous felonies is likely to be more trustworthy.

It could also be valuable to collect references from previous employers. If a driver cannot give references, it could be a sign that they do not have the experience they say they have, or they did something to upset their previous employer.

Trial out drivers

You can never fully determine whether a driver is reliable or not until you let them on the road. Consider offering drivers a trial period to prove that they are a good driver. This could be a month or two after which you can choose to take them on permanently or terminate their contract.

You will need to still pay drivers for this trial period. However, you could start them off on a basic rate without benefits until the trial period is over. Just make sure that the trial period is not too long as drivers may feel they are being taken advantage of.