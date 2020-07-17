5 Tips on how to keep your home clean during this pandemic by The Better Home

We all love a clean home, but dread the process of cleaning it! However (especially during a global pandemic) it is very important that we keep our living space clean and hygienic. Many of us dread it, find it repetitive, uninspiring, and sometimes even painful (some of those cleaning chemicals can really tear your skin apart). And procrastinating makes the job tougher, for things that could have been cleared in a day become a huge stockpile in a few weeks. Here are a few helpful tips on how one can successfully overcome the tendencies to delay tidying up

Start with the bedroom. It may sound like a small task, but making your bed the first thing in the morning helps you feel organized and fresh instantly. Keep the stuff on your bed minimal and do not allow eating in the bedroom. Wash the bedding once every week (with natural cleaners) and change your pillow every six months or quarterly if you have allergies.

Do not miss laundry day – Laundry is one of those things that can quickly turn from a piece to a dump. However, make sure you don’t wash your clothes until you reach the maximum capacity of the washing machine – it is important to conserve water and energy while keeping your home clean.

Quick clean up before bedtime – This can save a lot of effort in the morning. You will be amazed to see that it takes as little as 15 minutes to quickly mop up the dirt before you call it a day. Start with the largest task on hand to get that out of the way. Make sure the kitchen is free of grease and dirt before you close it for the day. This is important so as not to fester any germs where your food resides!

Instead of stocking them all together, keep your basic cleaning supplies close to where you use them. So, the toilet cleaner should be in the bathroom cabinet, kitchen cleaning arrangements close to the sink, and laundry wash near the washing machine so that every time you pass by each of these it reminds you of the task at hand!

Clean the high-traffic areas more as they are touched more than other areas, such as doorknobs, taps, cabinet tops, etc. Focussing on cleaning the high traffic areas daily can help to prevent the spread of dirt and dust throughout the rest of the house. Besides, during the pandemic, it also ensures that the surface does not have germs even if you are going out. Make sure you have a fixed area for keeping shoes at the entrances to your house

Make sure your Cleaners don’t do more harm than good!

Even as you focus on the ‘how’s of cleaning, it is equally important to know what to clean with. Chemical-based cleaners are rife in the market that cleans well, but in the process, release toxic fumes that could harm your loved ones, especially children and pets. Choosing an eco-friendly, pet & baby safe cleaner not only helps you keep your home hygienic but allows you to do so without harming anyone else.