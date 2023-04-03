5 Tips to Protect People and Equipment in Your Plant

When you own a business, you are legally required to provide your employees with a safe working environment. All workers are entitled to work in environments where risks to their safety and health are correctly managed.

However, your employees aren’t the only things you need to protect in your plant. You also need to take steps to protect your equipment from damage. If you want to know how to protect both people and equipment in your plant, here are some tips to help you:

1. Training

In a plant, most accidents and damage to machinery occur when employees have not received the proper training. One common problem that occurs in a plant when proper training is not given is water hammer. Thankfully, preventing water hammer is easy. You simply need to give adequate training that teaches your employees how to properly open and close valves in the plant.

2. Regularly Maintain Equipment

Many plants overlook the importance of regular maintenance, as they see it as an unnecessary task. However, regularly maintaining equipment is one of the easiest ways to improve plant safety for your workers and equipment. This is because it allows you to spot any issues early and deal with them before they cause an accident.

3. Keep the Workplace Clean

You may think that cleaning the plant does not help to protect employees and equipment from damage; however, you would be wrong. Cleaning can significantly impact workplace safety, and not doing it can cause significant damage to equipment.

In the US, tripping, slipping, and falling are the most common workplace accidents. However, research suggests that most slip, trip and fall accidents can be prevented by cleaning the workplace to a high standard.

4. Identify Electrical Hazards Quickly

Thousands of workers are killed each year because of electrical hazards in the workplace. While you may think that people working on a plant should know to be aware of this kind of issue, this isn’t always the case. Electrical accidents can happen to even the most experienced plant worker.

Plant owners can do a few things to reduce the risks of electrical hazards in the workplace. As well as installing cable protection, they can also put warning signs where hazards are located.

5. Pay Attention to Amputation Hazards

While it is relatively uncommon for an employee to suffer from an amputation at work, they do happen. To prevent them from happening in your plant, you must look out for any potential amputation hazards in the workplace. Preventing amputations in the workplace involves putting in place all of the safety tips above. Training your employees, identifying potential risks, and keeping the workspace clean can go a long way to preventing accidents from occurring.

No matter what type of business you own, protecting your employees and equipment from damage is essential. Not doing so could cause numerous issues, including injuries or even death to your employees. But how do you do this? If you want to protect the people and equipment in your plant, follow the tips above.