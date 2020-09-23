5 truly wireless earphones you can get if you do not want to spend much

1. Crossbeats – Pebble (Rs 4,499)

Sleek and Compact, the Crossbeats EDGE is a true masterpiece among the next generation True Wireless. Full Touch Multi-function button and the precise audio engineering equipped with Qualcomm chipset, make EDGE beyond powerful.

2.JBL C100TWS (Rs 3,999)

If you are a bit sceptical about getting the Realme Buds Air because they are made by a smartphone company. You can turn towards the JBL C100TWS, which are made by an audio brand at the same price point.

Due to the JBL C100TWS being made by an audio company, one expects them to be tuned perfectly. These are bass-heavy earphones and seem aimed at those who like to listen to songs as a time pass. Overall, the soundstage on these feels full, which is satisfying.

3. Skullcandy Indy Evo (Rs 5,999)

True wireless means no wires. And no wires mean no snagging, yanking or tangling. Plus, with Indy Evo, the case and buds hold up to 30 hours of total playtime, and either bud can take calls or activate your assistant. Indy Evo buds are slightly smaller with improved ergonomics to fit your ears more comfortably. Built-in Tile™ technology makes it easy to track down either earbud if you ever misplace them. Download the Tile app and follow the instructions to activate.

4.Noise Shorts X5 Charge ( Rs 4,499)

The Noise Shorts X5 supports wireless playback for the entire day and also comes with IPX5 sweatproof certification. It comes with a 2,200mAh charging case that you can use to recharge the buds up to 12 times. The fit is snug thanks to the added rubber on the earbuds and it also supports multiple voice assistants like Google and Siri.

5. Jays- M Five Truly Wireless (Rs 4,999)

It has a super lightweight design, long battery hours from 4.5 hours to 18 hours, with the Sweden touch in its design it is also ideal for sports and gym. Control Gestures make it cooler.