5 Types And Application Of Rubber Hoses

Rubber hoses are hollow tubes used to transfer fluid or fluidized solids at a determined temperature or pressure range. Rubber hoses are used in both industrial and domestic spheres to convey matters in large quantities from one place to another. Rubber hoses consist of at least three layers. The inner layer is formed with a seamless synthetic rubber tube. The inner tube is covered with several reinforcing layers. The reinforcement is sheathed with an outer rubber cover. These layers improve the strength of the rubber hose, which enables it to seamlessly dispense the materials.

Rubber hoses are cylindrical tubes and can be customized to suit a particular application. You need to determine the size, material, and cost of the hose to suit your business end-use. There are different types of rubber hoses, like fuel hose, radiator hose, industrial hose, garden hose, and automotive hose. Using a suitable rubber hose makes dispersal of fluids like water, oil, and chemicals convenient.

To choose a rubber hose manufacturer and supplier for your business, you need to assess certain factors. You can follow the S.T.A.M.P.E.D. Framework is a 7-step guideline to determine the size, temperature, application, material, pressure, ends, and delivery of the hose. Here are the 5 types and applications of rubber hoses in different sectors.

Industrial Hose

The key properties of industrial rubber hoses temperature resistance, aromatic resistance, oil/fluid resistance, fatigue resistance, and ozone resistance. It is used to transfer water and steam hoses, air, oil and petroleum, and other chemicals. These hoses have high resistance to solvents and different chemicals.

Fuel Hose

Fuel hoses also referred to as fuel lines, are used in the fuel system to deliver fuel from the gas tank to the engine. Fuel hoses are reinforced by several layers so that the pipe can hold the pressure which generates in the vehicle’s fuel system. It has extremely low permeability to lower hydrocarbon emissions. Some fuel like ethanol and methanol needs hoses that have a high resistance to polar solvents. Rubber hoses with carbon can reduce the permeability of gasoline.

Fire Hoses

Fire hoses carry water or other fire retardants to a fire to extinguish it. It has high-resistance and is used in Fire stations and Fire Brigades. The inner layer is made of water-resistant rubber, and the outer cover is made from rubber which is resistant to heat and abrasion.

Automotive Hoses

Automotive hoses are also known as engine hoses, vehicle hoses, auto hoses, and car hoses. It is used in automobiles to transfer fluids to use in lubrication or cooling and hydraulics. Automotive hoses can carry fluids to engines, radiators, and other vehicle components. It allows fueling, lubricate, and cool these components to keep them from malfunctioning.

Radiator Hose

A radiator hose is used to remove excess heat from the coolant before it seeps into the engine. It helps to manage the flow of coolant from the water pump to the heater at an optimal temperature. The upper hose is connected to the top of the engine, and the lower hose is connected to the bottom of the radiator and the engine pump. It is resistant to coolant at elevated temperatures.

Other Types Of Rubber Hoses

Multipurpose Oil Resistant Hose

It is used to transfer Biodiesel, diesel, ethanol, gasoline. It is used in oil suction and return lines. It is also used in vehicle fuel fill connector lines, drain lines.

High-Temperature Hose

It is used in buses, cranes, trucks, mobile and heavy-duty off-road equipment.

Fuel Line/Vapor Emission Hose

It is used in low-pressure fuel lines and vapor emission services. It is used in agricultural equipment.

Mud Discharge Hose

It is used for drilling mud. It is used to transfer mild chemicals, oil, water. It is also used for general industrial purposes and in the oil field.

Barrier Fuel Line Hose

It is used in low-pressure fuel lines on blowers, grinders, mowers, off-road engines, pressure washers, and saws.

Pneumatic/Hydraulic Hose

It is used to transfer pneumatic, petroleum base hydraulic fluid, lubricating oils, and antifreeze solutions. It can transfer diesel fuel only when the hose is when coupled with HY Series fittings.

Different Sectors Where Rubber Hose is Used

Rubber hoses are generally used in the following sectors:

Agricultural

Aviation or aerospace

Chemical

Construction

Coolant

Cryogenic

Discharge

Exhaust

Fire

Food and beverage processing

Fresh air

Garden or landscaping

Heavy industry

HVAC

Marine

Medical or pharmaceutical

Oil or fuel industry

How To Select The Right Hose?

Check the inside and the outside diameter of your rubber hose. Also, check the pipe size.

Determine the Application of the Rubber

Follow the S.T.A.M.P.E.D. Framework

Seek warranties from your rubber hose manufacturing company.

To Conclude:

A high-quality rubber hose can withstand wear and tear, pressure change, and high temperatures. Determine the size, pressure, weight, length, bending, and chemical durability before you put it to use. Rubber hoses can be used in all the industrial production and circulation field.