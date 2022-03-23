50,000th Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite rolls-out

NEW DELHI, India, March 2022: Nissan India today rolled out its 50,000th Nissan Magnite from the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai. Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan to deliver lasting value to the customers.

Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, commented: “The “Make in India, Make for the World” SUV has been a core model under Nissan’s global transformation strategy. The Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas. We express our gratitude to our customers, business partners and employees for making Nissan Magnite an overwhelming success in India and across global markets.”

Since its launch, 50,000 Magnites have been produced in Chennai, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage. The Nissan Magnite scored a 4-star safety rating in the adult occupant protection category by Global NCAP in February 2022. The ‘Make in India, Made for the world’ SUV provides safety through a variety of driving conditions, making it a versatile build SUV for any setting. From navigating city traffic to winding hilly slopes, the quality of its body coupled with its range of safety features is what builds the customers’ trust in the Nissan Magnite’s safety.

The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite also has won many appreciation awards including BBC TopGear “Best Turnaround Vehicle in the Indian Market”, BBC TopGear “Compact SUV of the Year 2021”, MotorOctane “Game-Changer of the Year” Autocar India’s “Value for Money Car of the Year”, carandbike India’s “Compact SUV of the Year”, carandbike India’s “Gadget of the Year” & “Best Social Media Campaign”, FlyWheel Auto Awards’ “Special Jury” amongst others.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added: “Nissan Magnite- Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV was designed to be a game changer to deliver premium experience with a world class technology and design coming together in an unbeatable package- redefining value in the SUV segment. Love for Nissan Magnite is phenomenal with it being the most awarded Nissan Vehicle in the Indian market with strong customer demand with more than one lakh plus bookings demonstrating the Nissan’s global SUV DNA and technology.” Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL, said “We have been able to achieve the 50,000th Magnite milestone in less than 15 months despite head winds from COVID and the Semi-conductor crisis. Our employees and supplier partners have contributed immensely with innovative strategies to overcome this crisis. Thanks to all of them, we as one team will continue to move to challenge the ongoing crisis and support the waiting customers with quality cars at the earliest possible time”.

Following the successful introduction of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the award-winning car is now also available to customers in Nepal; Bhutan; Bangladesh; Sri Lanka; Brunei; Uganda; Kenya; Seychelles; Mozambique; Zambia; Mauritius, Tanzania; and Malawi.

The Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost of 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). It offers owners peace of mind via a two-year warranty (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to five years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost.

Nissan India also launched a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, to enhance customers’ car buying experience. Nissan India offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost.

The entire range of Nissan and Datsun products are available at Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country. Defence personnel can now avail of all CSD-approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.