52nd Indian Valuers Congress (IVC 2021) on 3 & 4 Dec, 2021 at Bengaluru

Institution of Valuers (IOV), a pioneer and largest organisation in the field of Valuation is organising the 52nd Indian Valuers Congress (IVC 2021) at Bengaluru on 3rd & 4th December 2021. This is an annual event, being organised for more than 50 years as a long-term tradition for the IOV, aiming for the inclusive growth and development of the Valuation fraternity of India and helping them to stay upgraded with the upcoming trends of the industry.

President of IOV, Shri P K Thiagarajan and Mr. Vinay Goel, Hon. General Secretary of IOV & MD & CEO of IOV-RVF along with the team IOV will be welcoming the Chief Guest, Sh. Basvaraj Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka; Guest of Honour, Shri Murugesh R Nirani, Hon’ble Minister of Large & Medium Industries, Karnataka and other eminent dignitaries such as Dr M S Sahoo, Former Chairperson, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India; Dr Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Adviser(Law) & Head, Advocacy Division, Competition Commission of India, name a few out of almost 50. They will be apprised about the importance of the valuation profession and the Institution’s activities in the field of Valuation.

This conference is being organised by the Institution of Valuers (IOV) in association with the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and IOV Registered Valuers Foundation (IOV-RVF). The eminent speakers from the Indian and global fraternity adorning the event just like every year will share their knowledge and information with the participants through a hybrid mode.

In line with our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s view on Transformation, Reformation, and Inclusivity, this year’s conference will deliberate on “Transforming the Valuation Eco-System”, focussing on the following parameters: –

1. Emerging Role of ESG in Valuations

2. Standards Compliance & Safeguards for Valuers

3. New Avenues in Valuation

4. A Perspective on Need for Valuation Education

5. Valuation Profession in Nepal

6. Valuation of Unregistered Land

7. Practical Approaches of Valuation

8. Technological Interventions in Valuation Services

9. Effective Aspects in Valuation

10. Disinvestment – Govt Perspective on Valuation

The Government, the Regulator under the Companies Act 2013 viz Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India, the Valuers of different classes of Assets and entities, and other stakeholders have realised the need to be part of the transformation, to gear up the Valuer’s community to meet the challenges and achieve the expected efficiency in the process and help improve competency among the Valuation professionals.

IOV & IOV-RVF are at the frontlines of this transformation and dedicated to contribute towards the Nation-building programmes, its economic growth, and consequent prosperity for every Indian who forms part of the various economic sectors of the country. To keep pace with the transformation happening in the Valuation EcoSystem, IOV & IOV-RVF are focussing on the important subjects during the annual event, the Indian Valuers Congress (IVC).

The first in the series was the Global Valuation Summit, held in New Delhi in 2019 with the theme “Valuation in Emerging Economy – Shifting Paradigms”.Next in the series was held at Coimbatore in 2020 with the theme “Countering Disruptions for Sustainable Valuation Profession”. The theme for IVC 2021 is chosen as the “Transforming of Valuation Eco-System”, with the belief that it will surely set the tone for the transformation and provide various resolutions in the Valuation Eco System for its efficient functioning.