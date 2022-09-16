5Jewels Research (5JR) Press Release “Chip Politics Overlooks $100B+ Investment Potentials in Semiconductor Beyond Vedanta-Foxconn Deal”

16th Sept. 2022, New Delhi Recent MoU of Vedanta-Foxconn JV with Gujarat Govt. for setting up semiconductor fab around Ahmedbad is certainly a good kickstart of a long-awaited mega investments in chip manufacturing in India. However its also creating Chip politics between few political parties of neighboring state of Maharashtra, as Vedanta-Foxconn JV was earlier doing some discussions with state Govt. of Maharashtra for the same project for which they signed the MoU with Gujarat Govt. on 13th Sept.

Tech. industry Analyst, 5Jewels Research believes that this chip politics have overlooked $100 Billion+ of additional investment potentials which exists in semiconductor manufacturing sector in India beyond $7.58 Billion investment announced by Vedanta-Foxconn JV in chip manufacturing as part of total investment package of $19.5 B in the state of Gujarat.

While giving his analyst perspective on recent MoU done by Vedanta-Foxconn Joint Venture (JV) with Govt. of Gujarat for semiconductor and display electronics manufacturing capacities creation in Gujarat, and there after effects , Chief Analyst of 5Jewels Research Mr Sumant Parimal said “Gujarat offers very attractive investment destination, and state Govt. has special emphasis on development of High-Tech. industry with proactive semiconductor, display manufacturing and IT investment policies in place. Recent Vedanta-Foxconn decision to invest $19.5 B in semiconductor and electronic display manufacturing plants set up in the state of Gujarat is recognition of emerging High-Tech. manufacturing potential of the state as well as of the nation and certainly going to attract other big-ticket High-Tech. industry investments from foreign as well Indian enterprises”.

“As per our estimates, in semiconductor sector itself, there is potential of additional $100 B+ investment in capacities creation in India for serving to Global as well domestic markets, in addition to recent Vedanta-Foxconn JV’s $7.58 B investment announcement in semiconductor manufacturing, which is just around 6%+ of the total investment potentials India has in semiconductor space. Hence other Indian states have ample market space for growing semiconductor as well as other High-Tech. industry base comprising of hardware R&D, Design, Manufacturing, Testing, Packaging to Software Opportunities in the respective states” said Sumant Parimal.

“We believe that ongoing Chip politics on recent semiconductor investment decision in one Indian state is thus overlooking bigger potentials and opportunities available in semiconductor and other High Tech. industry sectors in India. States should also explore new investment potentials beyond semiconductors, which could be superconductors and quantum computing tech. ecosystem created over superconductors. Thus, it’s also time for India to plan its journey from ‘Semiconductor to Superconductors’ for catching early the emerging waves of Quantum Technologies” Sumant Parimal said further.