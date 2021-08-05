5th Generation of Kirloskar family is now in charge of strategically important portfolios

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) today announced key organisational changes with Rama Kirloskar (31) appointed as the Joint Managing Director of the company. She will lead the domestic small pumps division and valves business of the company.

Alok Kirloskar who has been based in London since 2012 is a Director on the Board of KBL and CEO of Kirloskar Brothers International BV [which includes SPP Pumps Ltd], continues to head all the overseas businesses and leads many technology initiatives at KBL.



With this change, the 5th Generation of the Kirloskar family is now in charge of strategically important portfolios to continue the company’s growth journey into domestic and international markets. This is in line with the big shift from an infrastructure projects company to be a product company.

The roles will continue to evolve based on key operational portfolios in industrial and engineered pumps held by Sanjay Kirloskar, Managing Director.