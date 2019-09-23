5th Global Literary Festival organised at Marwah Studios film city Noida

New Delhi: Many Authors took part in different sessions and launched their books. Author & poet Abhishek Goswami Launched his book Curse of Shiva and two very young kids Saanvi Shrivastava 10years old and Riddhima Shrivastava 8 years old also launched their first book Diary of Angel and Ginie. Many Authors like Antar Atrey, Kapil Raj , Ajitabha Bose, Sarika Singh, were also present for their book discussion.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah said that today women should promote their creative world and the Global Literary Festival is an appropriate platform for creative activities. Aarushi Nishankh strongly advised women to stand on their own land and adopt Sankalp in life. On this occasion, 25 poets of untold poetry collection were also honored at this 5th Global Literary Festival.