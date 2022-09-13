6 Art academies in India to hone the artist in you

India is a land of rich cultural heritage with diverse music, dance and art forms dating back centuries. Surviving the onslaught of time and shifting cultures, Indian performing arts have flourished. Even in the 21st century, they seem to find immense popularity not just in India but across the world. Indian artists are recognised across the globe, and the Indian populace continues to embrace the intangible heritage that is preserved in various Indian performing arts.

The Indian youth seem to be enamoured by the enticing charm of not just Indian performing arts but many western art forms as well, leading to an immense market for performing arts such as dance, music, drama, speech and more in India. The scope of Indian performing arts can be judged by a recent study that found that India’s performing arts market is worth $3.8 bn and is forecasted to grow to $7 bn in 5 years. The same study found that the Indian performing arts have an addressable market size of 26 million users in the 8-25 age range alone. Such a considerable market has led to the emergence of many art academies that cater to aspiring young talent.

Mentioned hereby are the 6 prestigious dance, music & art academies that groom performing arts talent across India:

1. Kafqa Academy

Founded in April 2021, Kafqa academy is a one-stop solution for various forms of performing arts. Based in Bangalore, Kafqa trains the young aspirants in 8 art forms mixed of both classical and modern dance and vocal art like Bharatanatyam, Hip-hop, Bollywood, Western Singing, Carnatic Singing, and Public Speaking amongst others, with a structured performance-oriented curriculum leveraging technology to create simple trial, payment & credit experiences, offering revision & practice tools and digital performances. The academy enables students to learn from handpicked experts with over 15-20 years of experience in their art form.

Kafqa believes that the contemporary world needs to be more passionate about art and artists. Aptly named after the European author Franz Kafka, the academy is a popular choice among students who aspire to master the art of dance, music & public speaking. Kafqa believes in the power of art. The joy in the art of music and dance is a source of inspiration for the magnificent learning sessions at Kafqa.

The convenience of online classes has made it easier for students across India to learn efficiently from Kafqa. Kafqa, as a performing arts academy, has always believed in talent progression. Kafqa trains young aspirants in various dance forms like Indian classical dance, namely, Kathak, and Bharatnatyam, along with Bollywood-style dance & Hip-Hop. Kafqa academy also imparts lessons on various contemporary & famous singing styles like Carnatic, Bollywood, and Western singing. Aspirants can also learn and hone their guitar playing skills as well at Kafqa. With a vast array of specialised and dedicated learning sessions, Kafqa is a great choice for enhancing and sculpting music and dance skills.

2. National School of Drama (NSD)

Founded in 1959 by Sangeet Natak Academy, the National School of Drama is a prestigious acting school based in New Delhi. The academy offers diverse courses to pursue the art of acting. Over the decades, the academy has earned a reputation for being one of the finest acting academies in India. NSD has refined the talent of many famous Bollywood actors like Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Neena Gupta, etc. In 2008, the acting institute celebrated its golden jubilee at its annual theatre festival, ‘Bharat Rang Mahotsav’ with its alumni in attendance from all over the country. The acting classes are usually imparted by skilled professionals or seasoned actors at NSD. The National School of Drama is a recognised autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. With its time-tested mettle in the craft of imparting acting classes in combination with its impeccable reputation, NSD is the choice of millions who want to acquire and thrive in the art of acting.

3. Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI)

Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) is located in Kolkata, West Bengal. Aptly named after the world-renowned Academy award winner Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, the institute provides advanced and professional education and technical expertise in the art and technique of filmmaking and television production. Established in 1995, SRFTI is a valued member of CILECT(International Liaison Center of Schools of Cinema and Television). In 2019 SRFTI was ranked among the best film schools in the world by CEO World Magazine. The film academy imparts dedicated courses in film direction, screenplay writing, editing, cinematography, animation cinema, etc. SRFTI is a popular choice amongst aspirants who want to learn and ace the art of filmmaking.

4. True School of Music (TSM)

Based in Mumbai, True School of Music is India’s first comprehensive institute of contemporary music. TSM was co-Founded by Ashutosh Phatak and Nitin Chandy, who have dedicated their profound knowledge of music to curate and create a music school that would sculpt and hone the coming generation of musicians, artists, performers, music producers, sound engineers, etc. to satiate the evolving and increasing demand for musicians in the Indian entertainment industry. The music school follows a well-devised curriculum to train its students in the art of Indian and western music. The music academy’s vocational training programs have paved the path to lucrative careers in music for budding aspirants in the field of music. True School of Music provides professional certification courses pertaining to various musical masteries like music production and engineering, sound modification, etc.

5. The ITA School of Performing Arts

Based in the heart of Mumbai, the ITA school of performing arts is an art academy that offers specialised training in the field of acting, dancing, modelling, and singing. The academy specialises in professional training conducted by successful models, actors, and musicians. The ITA academy provides various courses after assessing the talent and skills of the aspirant. The academy believes in bringing the best talent out with the unison of state-of-the-art technology and immaculate strategies of imparting art sessions. The ITA School of Performing Arts is committed to the cause of providing dedicated art education to the youth.

6. Raack Academy of Dance

Established in 2010, the Raack Academy of Dance is a famous dance academy based in Chennai. The dance academy ardently believes in the philosophy of universal appeal of the art. At Raack academy, they firmly believe that the art of dance is ubiquitous, it is a universal phenomenon and can not be confined to a particular style. The academy runs specially devised summer camps to entice the young talent. The academy believes in promoting dancing as a style of life by amplifying the dance styles with various music.

The pursuit of art acts as a bridge between the individual and their talent. The dedication to acting, dance, or music, if practiced well, can pave a path to a more holistic lifestyle. Art in any form is a universal harmony of bliss, and to revel in it leads to an absolute symphony of joy.