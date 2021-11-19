6 Essential Tips for Businesses: Digital Marketing, Financial Advice, and More

It’s an exciting time to be a business owner. Modern-day customers – especially millennials and Gen Z – are constantly searching for new brands, which means every business has a chance at success. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a small, medium, or large-sized firm; it’s more than possible for you to grow your customer base and make lots of money.

You can’t do all of this alone, though. You’re going to need some help, and this guide has exactly what you need. The following are six essential tips for businesses, covering a wide range of topics from digital marketing to finances.

1. Use electronic signature software

By now, you’re probably tired of dealing with all your different business documents, whether it’s contracts or marketing printouts. As a solution, you should use electronic signature software. This will enable you to stop dealing with so many paper documents and instead work with digital documents. You’ll be able to sign all your contracts, consent forms, agreements, and everything else with an electronic signature (using your phone or computer), and your clients will be able to do this as well. It’s smart – in fact, it’s really smart. When you get the opportunity, take a look at a few DocuSign competitors who will provide you with electronic signature software that allows you to send unlimited documents to signers.

2. Create a LinkedIn profile and Google My Business account

Next on this list is to create a LinkedIn profile as well as a Google My Business account. A LinkedIn account means you’ll be able to connect with new business partners and customers, whilst a Google My Business account will let you build an official presence on Google (for example, when people search your business name, they’ll be able to instantly see your opening times and other relevant information).

3. Update your website

If your website is looking boring and lifeless, you need to give it a swift update. You’ll probably need to hire a web designer to do this, but it will be worth it in the end – especially when your customers notice the changes. Plus, new visitors to your website will be more impressed with your professionalism and appearance.

4. Save costs through a remote working strategy

Have you considered implementing a remote working strategy? It’s a great idea if you want to save costs and allow your employees more freedom. For example, your customer service representatives could work from home a couple of days a week if they like. You’ll also have the opportunity to hire new employees from different locations, which is something to be excited about.

5. Automate bill payments

As a business owner, it can be difficult to stay on top of your payments, especially if you have a lot of monthly outgoings. To make life easier, you should set up automatic payments with your bank, from invoices to utility bills. This way, you won’t ever forget due payments and find yourself in sticky situations.

6. Build an email marketing list

Last up at number six is to build an email marketing list. Throughout the 2020s, email marketing is going to become increasingly important, mainly due to its effectiveness but also because it’s a low-cost strategy. You can build your email list through loyalty programs, social media, contests, and giveaways, just to name a handful of methods.