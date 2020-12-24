6 Things You Should Do Before Your Next Business Trip

Are you getting ready to plan your 2021 business trips? As the world opens up again, the need for face-to-face meetings will become even more important.

Plan for Success

Business trips can be expensive. Getting everyone comfortable, in the right place, and with the right tip takes military precision, and sometimes it can feel like a bit of a thankless task for the person doing the organizing. It’s not just the people either, business trips need to provide a solid ROI, too.

Planning a business trip for other people can be a nightmare when it comes to keeping everyone together, on task, and happy, but these six tips should have you planning a smooth trip and keeping everyone happy with ease.

Find the Right Airport Parking

Making sure your car is parked safely and securely is vital for when you go on holiday, and it’s also vital for your employees when they’re on a business trip.

Use an online service like Parkon to search for the right parking. You can search for parking near JFK Airport, LAX, Denver, and hundreds of other airports across the country.

Set the Itinerary

Business trips are not holidays, and as such shouldn’t be treated like a holiday by your employees. Of course, you will want to give some time for leisure, downtime is important, but when it’s work time, everyone needs to be on the same page about the task at hand.

Create an itinerary with the correct timings for everyone to keep handy and help everyone to stay on task.

Be Set on Policies

What is your company policy on hotel rooms? Alcohol purchase? Expenses? Be sure to lay out your company’s business trip policies and let your employees know what will be expected of them, and also what support they can expect of you too.

Learn About Your Destination

There are over 190 countries in the world, and every country has its own culture. In fact, some countries even have nuances of different cultures within one country, so it’s always worth researching a little beforehand.

Find out what is considered polite, what’s considered rude, maybe how to say please and thank you in the new language, and the average cost of living and wages.

Swap Contact Details

This is a really important step that many employees don’t do when they go on a business trip together, swapping contact details.

This might be more difficult if your cell phone isn’t likely to work in a different country, at that point it may be worth getting an international SIM card, but making sure everyone has each other’s contact numbers is vital for a smooth trip.

Keep Paperwork Together

Most people hate paperwork, but when it comes to traveling, we can easily fall back in love with paperwork.

Ensure that everyone on the trip has copies of the relevant documents like hotel reservations, insurance details, maps, itineraries, etc. This means everyone is empowered and treated like adults.