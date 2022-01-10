6 Tips to Save a Struggling Small Business

Right now, global markets are brimming with competition and creativity. This is because businesses want their piece of the pie – the customers. Essentially, there’s no time for sitting back and expecting customers to magically find you, as it just won’t happen! Instead, businesses are working hard to win over customers and ultimately boost their profits.

These high levels of competition have led to thousands of small businesses struggling. If your small business is one of them, don’t worry – here are 5 tips to help.

1. Get SEO help

SEO is fundamental if you want your small business to be competitive.

However, it’s highly recommended that you get professional SEO help rather than attempting to do it all yourself – and agencies like Linkflow offer exactly that, increasing your exposure on SERPs through high-quality link-building campaigns. These campaigns will then lead to your website becoming more popular across search engines.

2. Focus on your content

Content, content, content. Without it, businesses would go bust.

Businesses are dropping content from blogs to customer help videos like there’s no tomorrow. If you check any major brand’s website and social media pages, they don’t go more than 24 hours without posting or updating something. Think of content as a nice, refreshing drink. If a customer likes your business, they’ll always be thirsty for new content.

Content has grown enormously in importance throughout the digital age. Now, businesses are communicating with a variety of customers in different countries – meaning they need to translate their content into new languages – which is why it’s important to have your website content translated into other languages (if you want to go global).

3. Three words: Supply chain efficiency

Your supply chain – the process of getting your products from factories into the hands of customers – is beyond important. If you manage your small business supply chain efficiently, you’ve got the golden ticket to profit land! For a sustainable, long-term supply chain, make sure to:

Keep costs low . Many supply chains have lots of uncalled-for costs. For example, businesses might transport products to customers and stores in half-empty containers, trucks, or ships (when they could reduce the number of journeys by filling them to maximum capacity).

. Many supply chains have lots of uncalled-for costs. For example, businesses might transport products to customers and stores in half-empty containers, trucks, or ships (when they could reduce the number of journeys by filling them to maximum capacity). Conduct high-quality forecasts. This will enable you to better control your production and inventory levels so that products aren’t under or over-stocked.

4. Encourage customers to buy more

You can encourage customers to buy more products – thus, raising your AOV (average order value) – through:

Recommending similar products at your online and in-store checkouts

Selling items in bundles

Launching a loyalty program

5. Grow your e-commerce presence

Online shopping is booming in the 21st century – and it’s only going to get more popular. Therefore, for maximum profit, you need to open an online store or sell products through other online retailers.

6. Create an app for your business

An app (for iOS and Android) is a great communication tool to have with your customers.

It enables you to send instant notifications and messages to customers – for example, when you have an upcoming sale. You can even sell products through your app (as many businesses are currently doing). To do this, you’ll need to work with a professional app or web developer who will be able to execute your vision.