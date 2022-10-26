6 Ways to Earn Extra Income From Home in India

By CA Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech

Where there is a will there will be a way also. In the present time, people don’t want to leave their homes to make some earnings. Although there were ways earlier as well, only now more and more people prefer those ways “over or along with” the traditional ones. As per my observation top 6 ways people are preferring to earn extra income from home in India are as below:

YouTube Channel

If you are good at something and you believe that people will also love it then start making videos and then upload them to your Youtube channel. Moto vlogging; product, movies, songs, food reviews; gaming videos; tips & tricks videos; cooking videos, and dance or singing videos; normally does well on YouTube. And if you are good at conversation and video editing then you can make thousands of rupees every month. Freelancing

If you are a content writer, video editor, developer, graphic designer or have any of the skills the world needs, you can easily find freelancing work to earn without stepping out of your home. There are also some platforms available to help you find the work easily. Airbnb Hosting

If you have a spare room at home, you can put it to use by hosting travellers who are looking for good places to stay in your city. Airbnb is the leading platform where you can list your place and travellers can book it for a short period of time and get paid for it. Tutoring

If you have a passion for teaching others and have expertise in a particular subject, you can earn a significant income by teaching students online. You can use Youtube or video conferencing sites to do so. Affiliate Marketing

Blogging is not dead at all but it has become very competitive. If you are a good content creator or have the skill to sell things to people then you can make huge money (commission) with affiliate marketing. There are many businesses, eCommerce sites and brands that are looking for people who can sell their products. Online support and counselling

When people get stuck in something complicated whether it is technical or something related to mental, relationships, or life they need proper help. And if you have expertise in providing support or doing counselling. Then you can do all this online as well and make some good earnings with it.

Whether you started liking the work-from-home way of working or want to earn extra, there is always a way to earn without leaving home. So just check the above list or do some research online and you will find a way to earn without leaving your home.