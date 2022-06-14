64-year-old to walk 800 km to support the welfare of acid attack survivors in India

Bangalore, June 2022: On a 800-km walking challenge in Spain, GiveIndia’s 64-year-old head of content, Sara Adhikari, is not only ticking a milestone off her bucket list but is also supporting a cause close to her heart. Supporters are rooting for her to finish the walk as they help her raise funds for acid attack survivors under the care of GiveIndia’s nonprofit partner Chhanv Foundation.

The 800-km El Camino de Santiago walk is one of the most ancient and longest trails in the world.

Sara is accompanied by her sister Louise, 62, in the challenge, and the sexagenarians aim to raise Rs 5 lakh through the fundraiser. The money will go for the rehabilitation of survivors and help with their long-term medical treatment, legal aid, and avenues for employment.

The Camino Francés route that the sisters have taken started from the city of Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port at the base of the French Pyrenees and will culminate in Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain. Although it is an ancient pilgrim route, individuals and groups walk the trail each year to spread awareness about cancer, Parkinson’s, domestic violence, and human trafficking and raise funds for health and social causes.