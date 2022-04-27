7 Common Challenges Faced By SMEs And Their Solutions

While setting up your own business offers a greater level of independence and creativity, there are many challenges that may arise along the way. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular often need to adapt to ever-changing business conditions in order to succeed. Therefore, an organised and prepared business owner needs to have a full understanding of potential challenges they may face. This will help them stand out from the competition and continue growing their business. Today we will discuss seven of the most common challenges that SMEs may encounter and what they can do to overcome them effectively.

1. Marketing And Advertising

One of the toughest challenges that small businesses struggle with is often related to marketing and advertising their products and services. In comparison, larger enterprises may find it easier to attract new customers, as they have created strong brand recognition. To succeed in a competitive market, SMEs need to consider smart branding. This involves choosing an area of marketing and advertising and focusing their efforts on improvement. For example, if reaching new customers is an issue, businesses should research their target audience thoroughly. Alternatively, if you want to keep sales up during certain periods, it may be helpful to launch campaigns that reward customers.

2. Managing Administration Work

Administrative tasks are a key component of every business, but they can also be time-consuming and even complicated. For example, HR managers spend a lot of time on tasks which can potentially be simplified by implementing online HR software in the UK. Myhrtoolkit provides an easy-to-use and straightforward platform, which will allow HR managers to concentrate on more strategic elements of the business. It is designed to reduce the admin burden by offering support with core HR tasks including holiday entitlements, absences, tracking, and reports. Moreover, this software can fit perfectly with a hybrid way of working, which means employees can access it from anywhere.

3. Retaining Top Talent

Retaining valuable employees is another major challenge worth considering. If you fail to demonstrate appreciation for your employees, it can be difficult to retain your top talent. Also, it is crucial to remember that salary is a key consideration for many employees. Therefore, as your business and profits grow, this will need to reflect your employees’ salaries and benefits. After all, employees are the ones driving your business forward and their performance can affect your success in the future. Be sure to recognise their hard work and emphasise the importance of their contributions in the bigger picture.

4. Time Management

Business owners are always pressed for time, as they often need to handle multiple activities and tasks in a single day. This is why creating a proper day-by-day schedule can help you keep track of your responsibilities and deadlines. Organise your time based on your current priorities and prepare a clearly defined set of goals for each day. Also, it is important to hire people that you can trust and learn how to delegate some of the work. If you are a new business owner and cannot afford to hire full-time employees yet, you may want to offer internships or hire freelancers.

5. Embracing Technology

Although there are many businesses that have embraced technological advancements, others have suffered from poor or outdated IT systems. Technology plays an important role in business and there are now plenty of programs and apps designed to make things easier. In addition, SMEs may often use systems that are disconnected from other areas of business. As a result, there is a lack of integration, which makes scaling and updating existing technology a laborious and costly task. Therefore, to avoid inefficiencies, small businesses should focus on integrating new and old systems, streamlining tasks, and improving their existing infrastructure.

6. Maintaining Profitability

Regardless of the industry your business operates in, maintaining profitability is a key area many companies struggle with. Nevertheless, there are many strategies that can help you increase your profits. For example, you may want to reduce operating costs by evaluating your suppliers, premises, and production processes. In some cases, you may discover that some of these aspects are no longer the best solution. When it comes to your business office space, it may be beneficial to introduce initiatives, such as hybrid working, virtual conferences, and online events. Also, to increase your sales, you could cross-sell products or services, which complement your current offer.

7. Utilising Social Media

A common mistake made by many SMEs is thinking they have an online presence simply because they have a website. While a website is an essential aspect every business must consider, there are many other key tools, such as social media. However, many small businesses fail to realise the importance of social media in maximising brand exposure. Utilising different social media platforms can help companies reach a far wider audience and increase profits. Therefore, it may be beneficial to follow best practices, such as conducting a social media audit, researching the competition, creating a social media calendar, and using social media analytics.