7 Ways To Smash Your Sales Goals

Having targets in sales is what keeps us smashing our goals and reaching new heights, but reaching them isn’t always easy. If you’ve fallen into a lull and are experiencing the dreaded ‘sales block’, don’t panic. We’re here to help you regroup and refocus. We’ve put together top tips to help you have a refresh so that you can start smashing your sales goals.

Brush Up On Your Sales Techniques

As a salesperson, you should always be learning and educating yourself on new techniques as well as practicing existing ones in your repertoire. Don’t just stick to your tried and tested methods if they are no longer serving you. Take heed from call center services that regularly invest in training and place importance on brushing up on their employee’s skills.

Practise Confidence

People buy from people and to have a successful sales career and meet your goals, you must be likable. The more confident and friendly you are, the more your prospects will warm to you and have faith in your words and actions. Practice makes perfect so get in front of the mirror and go over your spiel. Staying positive can feel tough, but it will keep the sales rolling in.

Get To Know Your Product

Understanding your product inside out is the key to successful sales. You must really believe in the product and recognize its importance to be able to sell it to others. After all, if you don’t see the value in it, how can you convince others to? You must become an absolute expert in your products and know them inside out.

Break It Down

Having one large goal can often feel super daunting. Break down your big targets by splitting them into smaller, more manageable objectives. If you need to make $100,000 in sales this month, break it into weekly or even daily chunks to prevent feeling overwhelmed.

Make A Plan

Instead of hoping your prospects will fall into your lap and throw their hard-earned money at you, you’ll need to make a detailed plan as to how you’re going to meet your sales goals. Use measurable activities that will help you hit your targets, such as making X calls per day, attending X amount of industry events, or visiting X number of businesses who would buy your products and services. You should set goals within those goals – say 20 sales for every 100 calls made, and strive to achieve those.

Use Visual Aids

Having a visual reminder of your progress so far is a great way to boost motivation. If you can see the number of sales you have already done, you will feel closer to hitting your targets. If you’re working towards a large commission or bonus, place images around you of what you will spend the money on so that you can literally keep your eye on the prize.

Reach Out To Previous Buyers

Often salespeople are so set on bringing in new clients to reach targets, they often forget about the catalog of previous purchasers that will rebuy what you’re selling. Ensure your aftercare process is as valued as your sales process and you’ll keep them coming back time and time again, giving you a constant pipeline of repeat buyers.

Which of these tips will you be trying? Let us know in the comments!