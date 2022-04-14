71% of IPL viewers get influenced by ads with Bollywood celebrities: iCubesWire survey

New Delhi, April 14, 2022: With Indian Premier League (IPL) fever spreading across India and marketers promoting the event as one of the biggest advertising ecosystems in the country, a whopping 71% of the respondents surveyed said their buying decisions get influenced if there is a Bollywood celebrity in streaming ads.

iCubesWire, a leading Digital Marketing Agencies in India conducted an IPL marketing and advertising survey among 1,000 respondents from mid-March to mid-April 2022.

The survey further indicates that a significant 74% of the respondents agreed that their buying decisions from IPL streaming ads get influenced by such ads that are targeted towards Children or liked by the younger age segment.

“IPL is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet and a lot of advertising money is spent on its broadcasting by brands to reach out to their target group. This survey has clearly indicated that brands are still banking on Bollywood celebrities to deliver their message to end-users, a trend which we believe will continue to stay with many OTT celebrities also joining the fray,” Mr. Sahil Chopra, CEO, iCubesWire said.

As the country in the last few years has also been witnessing a major push towards getting back to Indian roots, 73% of the respondents said they prefer watching ads that show Indian culture or legacy.

Not surprisingly, COVID has changed the way we buy products and services with healthcare becoming the top concern for everyone. The healthcare sector including health insurance advertisements during IPL streaming has led 78 percent of the surveyed respondents to invest in their physical fitness and health.

Other Key Findings:

IPL Survey says that 80% of fans enjoy interaction over chat apps during live streaming.

Nearly 64% people of the poll takers like to watch IPL matches on TV. On the other hand, 32 percent of the people like to watch IPL matches on their mobile phones, a number that has been consistently growing over the last few years.

In terms of language, respondents preferred to watch ads in both English and Hindi equally at 47%.

Fantasy cricket leagues have been gaining traction as one of the leading advertisers on IPL, and 69% of the respondents agreed that they participate in such gaming leagues.

As the fast internet has reached almost all corners of India, 80% of the respondents said they participate in community viewing virtually and chat with friends and relatives on the streaming apps.

