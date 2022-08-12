75 Years of Independence: 750 people to participate in ‘M3M India’s Freedom Run’

Marathon to begin on 14th August at 5:00 am from M3M Urbana, Gurugram

Gurugram: Celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, realty giant M3M India is organizing Freedom Run on 14th August 2022. “M3M India’s Freedom Run” is expected to draw more than 750 people from across Gurugram. The Freedom Run has three laps – 3 Kms, 5 Kms and 10 Kms; and the Freedom Run will begin at 5:00 am from M3M Urbana, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.

M3M India has invited people from across Gurugram to participate in this marathon and celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The registration of participants is slated on 13th August at M3M IFC, at Golf Course Extension Road. Adequate health and medical facilities have also been arranged in case of any exigency. “M3M India’s Freedom Run” is being organized by Piku Sports and supported by various retail partners – 24 SEVEN, FAST&UP, HEN FRUIT, Bikano, Cornitos, FeverFM, Native Roots and Artemis Hospital.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M India, has also joined hands and has come up with a unique idea for planting one sapling each on behalf of every participant in the “M3M India’s Freedom Run”, under M3M Foundation’s initiative ‘SANKALP’.

Each participant will also get a green certificate from the M3M Foundation. The children of the M3M Foundation’s ‘iMpower’ academy will also be a part of the Freedom Run.

Various programs are being organized in Gurugram to commemorate the 75 Golden Years of Independence. Through the marathon, M3M India wants to give a message to people to take care of their health also along with care for the environment. Such marathons are helpful towards maintaining good health and lead to a healthy India.