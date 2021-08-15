75th Independence Day Celebration By Canara Bank

Chennai, 15 August 21: Canara Bank, one of the leading nationalised banks in the nation, celebrated the 75th Independence Day on 15th August 2021 at Head Office, Bengaluru.

On this occasion, the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Shri L V Prabhakar unfurled the Indian National Flag and addressed the gathering.

About Canara Bank:

Widely known for customer centricity, Canara Bank was founded by Shri Ammembal Subba Rao Pai, a great visionary and philanthropist, in July 1906, at Mangalore, then a small port town in Karnataka. Canara Bank is the fourth-largest public sector bank in the country after its amalgamation with Syndicate Bank in April 2020. At present, it is functioning with 10,491 Branches, 3075 Rural, 3175 Semi- Urban, 2103 Urban & 2138 Metro along with 12973 ATMs throughout. The Bank has gone through various phases of its growth trajectory over the hundred years of its existence. The growth of Canara Bank was phenomenal, especially after nationalization in the year 1969, attaining the status of a national level player in terms of geographical reach and clientele segments. In June 2006, the Bank completed a century of operation in the Indian banking industry. The eventful journey of the Bank has been characterized by several memorable milestones. Today, Canara Bank occupies a premier position in the comity of Indian banks.