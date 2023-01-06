78–Year-Old Woman Suffering from Neglected club foot Successfully Knee Replacement Surgeon at Zynova Shalby Hospital

Mumbai – A team headed by Dr. Dhananjay Parab, Knee and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, Successfully Performed Knee Replacement Surgery A 78-Year-Old Woman Suffering from severe osteoarthritis of both knees with neglected Club Foot. After Undergoing Surgery, The Women can stand on her feet again, and has resumed her daily Routine now.

Pushpa Gupta, a 78-year-old resident of Versova, Mumbai. She is Housewife. She was diagnosed with Club Foot but was not well managed. Even in such condition, this woman could walk properly. For the Past 3-4 Year she experienced sudden onset Knee Pain. Slowly, she found it difficult to carry on with her daily activities with ease. As advised by a local doctor, the woman underwent X-rays of both legs. On medical examination, the doctor said that there is wear and tear in both knees. Treatment was started accordingly. But, The pain did not subside even after several remedies & medications. As the pain became unbearable, the family brought her to Zanova Shalby Hospital for treatment.