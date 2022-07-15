7th Anniversary Celebrations of Sentrum Mall, Krishnanagar...

Kolkata, July 2022: Sentrum Mall, Krishnanagar, commemorated their seven years of success recently in the mall premises in the august presence of Mr. Subrata Chatterjee, Principal, Krishnagar Academy; Mrs. Debjani Bhowmik (Chakraborty), Singer, Poet & Professor Jiyaganj College; Mr Abhishek Bhardwaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Shristi Infrastructure and others. The evening comprised of fun, frolic and food with delightful activities like fashion show for kids with exciting gifts, magic show, talking doll and a cake cutting ceremony.

We are very delighted to celebrate the seven years of success for Krishnagar Sentrum which is one of the most desired shopping & entertainment destinations for the people of the town. The popularity of Sentrum Mall has soared with each passing year as we keep on adding newer attractions. The coming years are going to be even more exciting,” said Mr Abhishek Bhardwaj, CMO, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The event was attended by a huge crowd who cheered the various activities in the mall that took place on the occasion. There were gifts galore for the winners as well as the participants.