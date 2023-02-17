7th edition of ET Global Business Summit begins

~ The inaugural day of the summit saw Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest ~

Mumbai / New Delhi, February 17, 2023: The 7th edition of the prestigious Global Business Summit 2023 – conceptualised and executed by ET Edge, themed Resilience, Influence and Dominance, began today at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The inaugural day of the summit saw Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest. He was welcomed by Samir Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, The Times Group; and Vineet Jain, MD, The Times Group. An audience of over 650 delegates including corporate A-listers from India and across the world were in attendance.

Notable speakers included Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix; Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India; Rosie Rios, 43rd Treasurer of the United States and CEO, Red River Associates; Jean-Pascal Trocoire, Chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric; Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC; Nouriel Roubini, CEO, Rubino Macro Associates, Ben Driggs, President & CEO, Global High Growth Regions, Honeywell; Hans-Paul Burkner, Global Chair Emeritus, BCG; Geoff Allardice, CEO, International Cricket Council; Harsha Bhogle, cricket commentator and journalist, among others.

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix said: “We consider that you must bring a lot to the table as people have different tastes, and our investment has paid off. When you enter a new market, sometimes you miss something or the other. It’s important to understand the country and the challenges around it. India is a beautiful country, and we aim to produce 100 projects in the country. The idea is to cater to local tastes and desires.”

Bob Moritz, Global Chairman PwC expressed his confidence in the ability of India’s economy to confront the headwinds that the world is facing. He suggested five key aspects that can help India, which include making the most of the green economy, being a leader in technology, developing the sectors of tomorrow, redesigning the supply chain, building the skill necessary to create a knowledge-based economy, and continuing the cycle of economic development through inclusive-engagement.

Speaking about the significance of India taking over the G20 presidency, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, said: “India’s ambition is to be the first country to industrialize without carbonizing, and to transition from being a mass importer of fossil fuel to being an exporter of green energy across the world.” He stated that India is the only country among the G20 to have achieved its climate goals. achieved.

Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media, said: “India is a strong economy and I believe that we are poised to become a geo-economic power. We have the unique opportunity to make it happen, under the able leadership of PM Modi.”

Among the highlights of Day Two to look forward to are addresses by H.E. Abdullah bin Touq AI Marri, Cabinet Member & UAE Minister of Economy; Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of Railway, Communication and Electronic & Information Technology, Government of India; Carl Pei, CEO & Co-founder, Nothing.