7th International Conference on Rice Bran Oil (ICRBO) from 21st to 23rd April 2023

12th April 2023: International Association of Rice Bran Oil (IARBO) in association with The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) is organizing the 7th International Conference on Rice Bran Oil (ICRBO)-2023 from 21st-23rd April 2023 in Hyderabad, India . The theme of ICRBO 2023 is *Awesome Rice Bran Oil for Sustainable Ecosystem (ARISE). The announcement was made in the presence of Mr. Ajay Jhunjhuwala, President, of SEA India, Dr. B.V.Mehta, Secretary General, of IARBO & Executive Director, of SEA India, Dr. R.B.N Prasad, Former Chief Scientist and Head of Centre for Lipid Research of CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad & Mr. P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Jt. Convener, ICRBO & Sr Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, Mr. Srinivas Nemani, Managing Director, Sri Venkatrama Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd and other senior management of SEA & IARBO.

The Conference will witness a gathering of over 400 delegates besides special invitees from all the Rice Bran Oil producing countries like India, China, Thailand, Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Vietnam for a closer interaction for promoting Rice Bran Oil and its value-added products. This Conference will also provide a unique opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products and disseminate information on the latest technologies. The conference will also discuss the latest research on Rice Bran Oil and the value-added products and country-specific challenges in promoting Rice Bran Oil. The objective of the conference will be to devise strategies to propagate the use of Rice Bran Oil across the world. The conference will also encourage and promote improved communication among rice bran producers, industry groups, academic researchers, and local governments.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajay Jhunjhuwala, President, of The Solvent Extractors Association of India said, “We are thrilled to host the 7th International Conference on Rice Bran Oil (ICRBO) organized by the International Association of Rice Bran Oil (IARBO) on 22nd and 23rd of April 2023. This is the 2nd time India will be hosting the conference. ICRBO 2023 will bring together the leading experts and researchers in the field to explore the latest developments and advancements in this important area through Technical, and Nutritional sessions. This conference will provide a unique opportunity to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and collaborate on new initiatives that will help improve the research on rice bran oil and its value-added products and improve the usage of the oil. We look forward to welcoming participants from around the globe to this exciting event.”

Adding to this, Dr. B.V. Mehta, Secretary General, IARBO & Executive Director, SEA India said “India is the 2nd largest producer of rice in the world and rice contributes almost 40% of total agriculture production in the country. India is also the largest producer of Rice bran oil in the world producing 1.05 Mn Tonnes of rice bran oil against a potential of 1.9 Mn Tonnes. In India, which is primarily dependent on imported edible oil, the increased acceptance and consumption of Rice Bran Oil will help reduce the dependence on imported edible oil, and help farmers get a better return for their produce. The edible oil Industry and SEA have worked on a sustained campaign since 2005 to increase awareness about rice bran oil and help increase its acceptance as a very good and healthy cooking oil however still a lot needs to be done. Rice Bran Oil is a nutritionally superior edible oil providing immense benefits for the heart and for general health and is a healthier alternative to your existing cooking Medium for a ‘Healthy, Happy Family’! We hope the 7th ICRBO 2023 on the 22nd and 23rd of this month helps us accelerate technology and nutritional research and help explore ways to increase the acceptance of rice bran oil.”

According to Dr. R.B.N Prasad, Former Chief Scientist and Head of Centre for Lipid Research of CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad, said, “The main objective of this International Conference on Rice Bran Oil is to propagate the use of Rice Bran Oil across the world and spread the message about the health benefits of Rice Bran Oil. The conference should also help establish the international scientific standard of rice bran oil (rice oil) and value-added products of rice bran. It should also promote and foster uniformity of commerce and trade among Asian countries and encourage and promote improved communications between and among rice bran producers, industry groups, academic researchers, and local governments.”

According to Mr. P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Jt. Convener, ICRBO & Sr Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd said “We are very happy to be a part of the International Conference on Rice Bran Oil (ICRBO) which is being hosted by The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) at Hyderabad. We are witnessing a gradual increase in the acceptance of rice bran oil among health-conscious customers. Rice Bran Oil with its mild flavour, neutral taste, and rich nutrient content including Gamma Oryzanol which is known for its cholesterol-reducing properties. Rice Bran Oil is stable at high temperatures making it an ideal choice for Indian cooking. We hope ICRBO 2023 will help us interact with delegates worldwide and learn about the recent developments to help increase the acceptance of rice bran oil in India.”