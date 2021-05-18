8 Things That Distinguish Americans From Other People

The U.S. is a land of dreams. Many people can do anything to grab an opportunity to live in this country. Life here has its fair share of fun and other things that come with your choice of lifestyle. Americans have features that tell them apart from other people. Today, you are about to discover some of the common features of U.S. culture.

Thinking big

Americans prefer large and luxurious things unlike people from other countries. These go for compactness, practicality, and conciseness. You can tell this from the enormous trucks and SUVs all over the streets and parking lots. To Americans, large is practical.

In the USA people think big manifesting in the people’s lifestyles including restaurants serving big portions of food. You get big even when your order was for a sizable meal. But, you can take the leftovers home. Big is better is the mentality across the country. However, young urbanites buy green vehicles and natural foods to lower the impact on the environment.

Always on the run

In America, everyone is always rushing somewhere; from an appointment, to work, to pick kids from school, or to attend a business meeting. Americans are always on the move. In fact, time isn’t enough to allow enjoying a proper meal. Here, 24 hours are not enough for a day. People walk around with coffee mugs, food packages, or beverages in disposable containers.

Eating a pizza slice or drinking a cappuccino on New York streets is part of American culture characteristics . Drive-through windows are everywhere at fast-food establishments across the country. About 20 percent of meals are eaten in the car according to DoSomething.org. Time isn’t enough to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee in a café or take a few minutes to eat a snack. People always order snacks and drinks on the go.

Eating out and take-out

In America, people attach high importance to convenience and time. The country is a melting point of various cultures and everyone has to learn the culture. Dining out is possible to explore new cuisines and other culinary varieties. However, this is not for every ordinary person. You can easily take your taste buds on a culinary tour with a range of cuisines in any small town including Mexican, Japanese, and Chinese.

Restaurants in bigger towns have special menus including Brazilian, Ethiopian, and Afghan food. People’s tastes vary but there’s something for everyone. People rarely prepare meals at home but out takeout. Apart from having to bring lunch home, most people go out for meals almost every day.

High energy sports

Americans are great athletes. These love high adrenaline sports such as baseball, basketball, athletics, and their own version of football. Sports play a huge unifying role in the country that during sports seasons like the NBA, everyone is united as they watch their favorite teams. Additionally, Americans take the lead in sports such as basketball and athletics with sportsmen beginning the sport right from school.

Desire for independence

Everyone desires to be self-sufficient in the US. Students get a chance to taste independence during gap year or student exchange programs. Spending time away from home for extended periods prepares them to go out and travel the world after graduation. Additionally, spending time alone without family instills a sense of judgment. Students learn to make independent decisions without assistance from parents.

Highly competitive

American society thrives on competition. Kids discover the importance of hard work right from a young age. Everyone here tries to be better than the rest including in sports, academics, science, innovation, and technology. Universities and colleges are so competitive that students have to prepare enough for the admission process.

To complement the competitive nature, Americans are very ambitious. People here are so proactive and do whatever it takes to accomplish whatever they set out to do. There’s no sitting back and wait for others to do the needful.

Go-getters

Americans are people who speak their minds and go for whatever they want. In the workplace, Americans freely speak up against any unfairness or voice out new ideas. It is no wonder that the US government spearheads the fight against the undemocratic tendencies of other governments, especially in third-world countries. Expressing one’s mind allows the other party to realize their mistakes and correct them to eliminate chances of grievances in the future.

Diversity

The USA is a diversity rich country. Being a melting point of people with various backgrounds and cultures, there’s a host of values, beliefs, and traditions across the country. No one is a typical American since everyone’s ancestors came from somewhere years ago. This makes the country a very interesting place. Each region has own customs, laws, time zones, and environment.

Bottom line

For anyone new to the USA, this is just an overview of the culture of Americans. Life here is very interesting as long as you can clearly understand the characters of the people so you don’t stand out as a visitor.