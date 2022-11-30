88 Students from Pratham Test prep selected in one of the coveted Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies

True to their basic DNA, where winning has become a habit; Pratham Test Prep is proud to announce the dominating Success of its Students in the recently declared CUET 2022 results.

A total of 88 students from Pratham Test Prep got called for final selection at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. SSCBS sets phenomenal standards for students and ensures that each alumnus has an undeniable edge when they enter the real world. As good as IIMs, it sets a new benchmark for placements every year with the idea of an inverse correlation between satisfaction and progress.

In addition to the ones with the final selection in SSCBS, 33 students at PRATHAM TEST PREP got final admission in another sought-after college for Commerce studies – SRCC, Shri Ram College of Commerce. Further, 378 students scored 100 percentile and 390 scored 99 percentile in the CUET exam which made their teachers and mentors proud. Pratham Test Prep congratulates all the successful students for their outstanding results and wishes them Success & Glory in their new endeavors.

“Trained and prepared for every challenge that comes their way, students at Pratham Test Prep give endless mock tests, domain tests, and practice topic-wise question banks. There are video lectures available to every enrolled student which can be accessed at any point in time along with live query handling. However, the journey doesn’t end there. Exams like IPMAT require even steadfast preparations due to Group Discussions, Written Ability Tests, and Personal Interviews being a part of the admission process. Our expert team makes sure that their students ace all the domains and offer real-time preparation for the GD, WAT, and PI rounds of the selection process. Mock interview sessions and special skill-building workshops are conducted to help the students attain holistic development.” Said Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Director, Pratham Test Prep.

Management aspirants of 2022 had a new addition to their list of sought-after exams. Previously admission to almost all the central universities was given through the merit scores given by the state or central boards to the students. Central Universities Entrance Test or more commonly known as CUET is a three-part test that replaced the admission on-merit system to give admission for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on the basis of a common entrance test for Delhi University Management Courses and other universities. It also replaced DU-JAT, one of the most prominent and highly competitive management entrance exams for admission to courses like BMS, BBA-FIA, and BBE.

“With the coming of new education policy and the need of the current times, education has evolved over time. It is not just limited to scoring well after studying a set syllabus. The procedure has become more rigorous than ever and with the right direction, all students are capable of developing critical and analytical thinking skills as well as the quality of elocution through involvement in extracurricular which will help them stand out amongst other potential candidates. We understand the dynamic needs of the students and always aspire to deliver the best.” Added Mr. Kapoor

The various session conducted at Pratham Test prep has also helped students in cracking tough examinations as well as interviews like those of IPM programs offered by IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak, IIM Jammu and Bodhgaya, and so on. This year, 180+ students have been selected for the IPMAT. Similarly, 120 + students have cleared the CLAT, AILET, and Other LAW exams and get into the best NLUs/ Colleges all over India.